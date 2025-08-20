Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest buyer of gold after China, depends largely on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a minor share of the overall supply. Since the precious metal is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate effect on local pricing. Beyond currency movements, several layers of taxation also shape gold rates in India. Import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all play a role in determining the final price paid by consumers.

Widely regarded as a traditional safeguard against inflation and financial uncertainty, gold continues to remain a preferred investment option for Indian households and investors alike. However, its value is closely tied to international trends. Shifts in bond yields, policy decisions, and broader market sentiment frequently introduce volatility into Indian gold prices, underscoring its sensitivity to global economic developments.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,030 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,030 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).