Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (August 20): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (August 20): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,195 in Delhi, Rs 9,180 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,185 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest buyer of gold after China, depends largely on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a minor share of the overall supply. Since the precious metal is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate effect on local pricing. Beyond currency movements, several layers of taxation also shape gold rates in India. Import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all play a role in determining the final price paid by consumers.

Widely regarded as a traditional safeguard against inflation and financial uncertainty, gold continues to remain a preferred investment option for Indian households and investors alike. However, its value is closely tied to international trends. Shifts in bond yields, policy decisions, and broader market sentiment frequently introduce volatility into Indian gold prices, underscoring its sensitivity to global economic developments.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,030 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,015 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,020 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,030 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Cricket
Here's When Team India Will Leave For Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Here's When Team India Will Leave For Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Gaming
Online Gaming Bill: Premise Search Powers, 3-Year Prison, Up To Rs 1-Cr Fine, Distinction For Esports, More Proposals
Online Gaming Bill: Premise Search Powers, 3-Year Prison, Up To Rs 1-Cr Fine, More
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget