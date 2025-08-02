Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (August 2): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (August 2): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,305 in Delhi, Rs 9,290 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,295 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China, relies largely on imports to satisfy its appetite for the precious metal, with recycled gold forming only a small portion of supply. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, even minor shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on prices within the country. Adding to this, import duties, GST and state-level levies further push up the final cost for Indian buyers.

Gold, long regarded as a safe-haven investment during periods of inflation or financial uncertainty, is also influenced by global cues such as bond yields and wider economic trends. This combination of international market forces and domestic tax policies keeps gold prices in India highly sensitive and frequently volatile.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,150 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,150 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have maintained their upward trajectory, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal as a trusted store of value. In the face of ongoing economic uncertainty and volatile market conditions, gold continues to be a favored investment choice for those prioritizing financial security and long-term stability.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
