HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (August 16): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,290 in Delhi, Rs 9,275 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,280 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold forming only a small fraction of overall supply. As the precious metal is traded internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a swift and direct impact on Indian prices.

In addition to currency shifts, local pricing is shaped by multiple layers of levies such as import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges. Gold, often seen as a dependable safe-haven during inflationary periods or times of financial instability, continues to attract investors in uncertain conditions. Yet its valuation remains highly vulnerable to global forces, including fluctuations in bond yields, changing investor sentiment, and major policy announcements. This intricate interplay between international markets and domestic taxation policies drives frequent swings in India’s gold rates.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,123 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,123 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
