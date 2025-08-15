Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (August 15): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,295 in Delhi, Rs 9,280 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,285 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today: India, ranked as the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends predominantly on imports to fulfil its domestic requirements, with recycled gold making up only a marginal share of the total supply. Since gold is priced globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate and significant effect on Indian market prices.

Beyond currency volatility, local gold prices are also influenced by a range of factors including import tariffs, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level duties. Considered a traditional safe-haven asset, gold typically experiences heightened demand during periods of economic uncertainty or rising inflation. However, its valuation remains highly sensitive to shifts in global investor sentiment, changes in bond yields, and key policy developments—underscoring the intricate blend of international trends and domestic conditions that shape its movement.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,285 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,129 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,124 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,285 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,129 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,139 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
