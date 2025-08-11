Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have continued their upward momentum, reinforcing the metal’s reputation as a reliable store of value. Amid persistent economic uncertainty and market volatility, gold remains a preferred investment for individuals seeking financial safety and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (August 11): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,390 in Delhi, Rs 9,375 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,380 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies predominantly on imports to meet its domestic requirement, with recycled metal forming only a minor share of the overall supply. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on its cost within the Indian market.
Apart from currency movements, local pricing is shaped by various domestic factors such as import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies. Widely regarded as a dependable store of value, gold tends to draw increased investor interest during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. However, its price remains highly reactive to developments in the global economy — including shifts in bond yields and major macroeconomic events — making Indian gold rates the result of both international market dynamics and domestic policy decisions.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,243 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
Entertainment
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live Business
Opinion
Advertisement