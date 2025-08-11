Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies predominantly on imports to meet its domestic requirement, with recycled metal forming only a minor share of the overall supply. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on its cost within the Indian market.

Apart from currency movements, local pricing is shaped by various domestic factors such as import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies. Widely regarded as a dependable store of value, gold tends to draw increased investor interest during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. However, its price remains highly reactive to developments in the global economy — including shifts in bond yields and major macroeconomic events — making Indian gold rates the result of both international market dynamics and domestic policy decisions.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,243 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,228 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,243 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).