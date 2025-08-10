Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have continued their upward momentum, reinforcing the metal’s reputation as a reliable store of value. Amid persistent economic uncertainty and market volatility, gold remains a preferred investment for individuals seeking financial safety and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest gold consumer after China, fulfils most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion. Since the metal is traded internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on its value in Indian markets.
In addition to currency fluctuations, domestic factors such as customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges also influence prices. Seen as a reliable safe-haven asset, gold often attracts higher investment during times of inflation or economic instability. Yet, its value remains highly sensitive to global developments, including changes in bond yields and significant macroeconomic events, making Indian gold prices a product of both international market trends and local policy measures.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,309 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,445 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,304 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,450 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,309 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,460 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,319 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
