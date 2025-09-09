Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Soar To Record Highs In Kolkata Amid Rate Cut Expectations

Gold Prices Soar To Record Highs In Kolkata Amid Rate Cut Expectations

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery advanced by Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent, touching an all-time high of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata witnessed a surge in gold prices on Tuesday as the precious metal reached unprecedented levels, driven largely by market expectations of an imminent US Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Investors are increasingly flocking to gold as a safe-haven asset, following softer-than-expected US labour market data that bolstered the possibility of monetary easing in the world’s largest economy.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery advanced by Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent, touching an all-time high of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams. The surge highlighted the strong momentum in both domestic and international bullion markets.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, noted, “Gold hit a fresh all-time high, supported by mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts through year-end. Weak US jobs report last Friday led markets to price in three rate cuts this year.” Analysts also point out that ongoing geopolitical tensions are further strengthening gold’s appeal. Potential US sanctions on Russia, in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, have reinforced demand for the metal. Additionally, the Trump administration’s recent exemption of gold and certain other metals from tariffs has lent further support to the market.

City-Wise Rates Reflect Strong Momentum

In Kolkata, the current rates for 22-karat gold stand at Rs 10,110 per gram, while 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) is priced at Rs 11,029 per gram. This represents one of the highest valuations in recent times, making it a notable milestone for domestic investors. Analysts say that gold continues to glitter amid ongoing economic uncertainties, offering a secure avenue for wealth preservation.

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming US inflation and producer price data, expected later this week, for further guidance on the Fed’s monetary policy. The anticipation of interest rate cuts, coupled with low real yields in the US, has strengthened the case for gold as an attractive investment option. Economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive demand for the yellow metal, cementing its role as a hedge against financial volatility.

As investors weigh their options in Kolkata, gold remains the preferred asset for those seeking both financial security and long-term wealth protection. Given the current trajectory, market watchers expect bullion to maintain its robust performance in the near term, provided global cues continue to favour a safe-haven shift.

Also read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Protests Escalate: Youth-Led Movement Turns Violent Amid Government Crackdown and Resignations
Breaking: Fresh Clashes Rock Kathmandu Near Parliament, 19 Dead, Streets Turn Into Warzone
Nepal in Turmoil: Youth-Led Protests Turn Deadly, Government Bows to Pressure and Lifts Social Media Ban | ABP NEWS
Nepal Boils: Youth Leader Ashika Bode Slams KP Oli Amid Deadly Crackdown in Kathmandu
Breaking News: Kathmandu Erupts: Protesters Demand KP Sharma Oli's Resignation Amid Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget