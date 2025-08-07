Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Rise In Kolkata On August 7 Amid National Uptrend; Check Details

Gold Prices Rise In Kolkata On August 7 Amid National Uptrend; Check Details

Cities such as Delhi and Lucknow reported slightly higher prices, with 22K gold at Rs 9,415 per gram and 24K gold at Rs 10,270 per gram, reflecting regional variations based on local demand

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:15 PM (IST)

Kolkata experienced a rise in gold prices on August 7, mirroring the nationwide upward trend driven by steady demand and global economic uncertainties. According to the latest data, 22-karat gold in Kolkata is now priced at Rs 9,400 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 10,255 per gram.

This modest uptick highlights growing investor confidence in gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global market volatility. Kolkata’s gold rates are in sync with other major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, all of which recorded similar prices for both 22K and 24K gold.

Meanwhile, cities such as Delhi and Lucknow reported slightly higher prices, with 22K gold at Rs 9,415 per gram and 24K gold at Rs 10,270 per gram, reflecting regional variations based on local demand and supply conditions.

Gold Maintains Its Appeal As A Safe-Haven Asset

The overall rise in gold prices is being attributed to global financial uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions. These factors continue to fuel investor interest in gold, widely seen as a reliable hedge and a means of preserving wealth.

For buyers in Kolkata and across India, the yellow metal remains a popular choice amid turbulent economic conditions. With the upcoming festive season expected to further drive physical demand, market experts anticipate more price movements in the days to come.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 7): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Rate Today Kolkata Gold Price 22K Gold Rate Kolkata Gold Price August 7
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget