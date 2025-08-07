Gold Prices Rise In Kolkata On August 7 Amid National Uptrend; Check Details

Kolkata experienced a rise in gold prices on August 7, mirroring the nationwide upward trend driven by steady demand and global economic uncertainties. According to the latest data, 22-karat gold in Kolkata is now priced at Rs 9,400 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 10,255 per gram.

This modest uptick highlights growing investor confidence in gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global market volatility. Kolkata’s gold rates are in sync with other major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, all of which recorded similar prices for both 22K and 24K gold.

Meanwhile, cities such as Delhi and Lucknow reported slightly higher prices, with 22K gold at Rs 9,415 per gram and 24K gold at Rs 10,270 per gram, reflecting regional variations based on local demand and supply conditions.

Gold Maintains Its Appeal As A Safe-Haven Asset

The overall rise in gold prices is being attributed to global financial uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions. These factors continue to fuel investor interest in gold, widely seen as a reliable hedge and a means of preserving wealth.

For buyers in Kolkata and across India, the yellow metal remains a popular choice amid turbulent economic conditions. With the upcoming festive season expected to further drive physical demand, market experts anticipate more price movements in the days to come.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 7): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.