Gold Prices On November 25: Kolkata Sees Surge In Metal Rates, Compare With Other Markets

Gold prices surged across India on Tuesday, with Kolkata witnessing a sharp rise as global trends and currency movements drove domestic rates higher. As the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, India’s pricing remains heavily linked to international markets.

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 12,704 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,645 per gram. The upward movement reflects a combination of global economic signals and domestic currency trends. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any depreciation in the rupee pushes local prices higher. Tuesday’s rise aligned with global gains, supported by softening bond yields, expectations of central bank shifts, and risk-averse investor behaviour.

Gold’s status as a safe-haven asset has strengthened once again amid geopolitical concerns and economic uncertainty. This sentiment has fuelled buying internationally and contributed to the upward pressure on domestic markets, including Kolkata.

India’s Gold Market Remains Anchored to Global Factors

Despite steps to improve gold recycling and encourage formal sourcing channels, India continues to rely on imports to meet the bulk of its gold demand. As a result, international developments, such as changes in policy direction by major central banks, geopolitical developments, and fluctuations in investor sentiment, play a major role in shaping market trends.

City-wise comparisons show consistent patterns across the country, with Tuesday’s rates demonstrating limited variation among metropolitan markets. Kolkata’s prices stand firmly within this national range.

Latest Gold Rates Across Indian Cities

Delhi: Rs 12,719 (24K), Rs 11,660 (22K)

Chennai: Rs 12,786 (24K), Rs 11,720 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Kolkata: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,709 (24K), Rs 11,650 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,709 (24K), Rs 11,650 (22K)

Lucknow: Rs 12,719 (24K), Rs 11,660 (22K)

Gold’s Continued Dominance Among Investors

For households and traders in Kolkata, gold remains a trusted investment and a vital part of long-term financial planning. In an environment marked by shifting global dynamics and economic uncertainties, bullion offers stability that few other assets can match.

Jewellers in the city reported that while some buyers approach elevated prices cautiously, others consider rising rates as validation of gold’s strength as a store of value. Seasonal and wedding-related demand is also expected to support activity in the local market.

Even as global markets remain volatile, gold maintains its long-standing appeal among Indian consumers. With Tuesday’s sharp rise, Kolkata’s bullion trade is poised to stay active as investors continue monitoring international cues and domestic currency movements in the days ahead.