Gold Prices In Lucknow Slip Marginally, Tracking National Movement

Lucknow’s gold market saw a minor drop in prices on Friday, consistent with the overall trend across India’s key cities. The 22-karat variety in the Uttar Pradesh capital was priced at Rs 9,295 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) traded at Rs 10,139 per gram.

This easing in rates comes amid a mix of global and domestic factors, with shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate playing a central role. As gold is internationally denominated in US dollars, any movement in currency value quickly translates into price changes in the Indian market.

Interplay of Imports, Taxes, and Global Sentiment

India’s heavy reliance on imported gold — with recycled supply making up only a small share — leaves domestic markets like Lucknow’s highly responsive to global financial developments. Beyond currency effects, the price structure is shaped by import duties, GST, and applicable state taxes.

Gold retains its position as a preferred investment for long-term wealth preservation, particularly during uncertain economic periods. Nevertheless, its valuation remains vulnerable to shifts in global investor mood, fluctuations in bond yields, and significant policy announcements.

Rates Across Other Cities Remain Largely Steady

Elsewhere in the country, Friday’s figures were close to Lucknow’s rates. Delhi mirrored the city’s Rs 9,295 and Rs 10,139 for 22- and 24-karat gold. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune stood at Rs 9,280 and Rs 10,124, while Ahmedabad and Indore posted Rs 9,285 and Rs 10,129. Kolkata matched Mumbai’s rates.

Market analysts in Lucknow believe that while the current dip provides a potential buying window, volatility is likely to persist. Factors such as global trade developments, central bank decisions, and crude oil price movements could quickly alter the trajectory of gold prices in the weeks ahead.

