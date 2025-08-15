Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices In Lucknow Slip Marginally, Tracking National Movement

Gold Prices In Lucknow Slip Marginally, Tracking National Movement

The 22-karat variety in the Uttar Pradesh capital was priced at Rs 9,295 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) traded at Rs 10,139 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow’s gold market saw a minor drop in prices on Friday, consistent with the overall trend across India’s key cities. The 22-karat variety in the Uttar Pradesh capital was priced at Rs 9,295 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) traded at Rs 10,139 per gram.

This easing in rates comes amid a mix of global and domestic factors, with shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate playing a central role. As gold is internationally denominated in US dollars, any movement in currency value quickly translates into price changes in the Indian market.

Interplay of Imports, Taxes, and Global Sentiment

India’s heavy reliance on imported gold — with recycled supply making up only a small share — leaves domestic markets like Lucknow’s highly responsive to global financial developments. Beyond currency effects, the price structure is shaped by import duties, GST, and applicable state taxes.

Gold retains its position as a preferred investment for long-term wealth preservation, particularly during uncertain economic periods. Nevertheless, its valuation remains vulnerable to shifts in global investor mood, fluctuations in bond yields, and significant policy announcements.

Also Read : FASTag Annual Pass Goes Live: Check Fees, Benefits, Coverage, And Usage Rules

Rates Across Other Cities Remain Largely Steady

Elsewhere in the country, Friday’s figures were close to Lucknow’s rates. Delhi mirrored the city’s Rs 9,295 and Rs 10,139 for 22- and 24-karat gold. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune stood at Rs 9,280 and Rs 10,124, while Ahmedabad and Indore posted Rs 9,285 and Rs 10,129. Kolkata matched Mumbai’s rates.

Market analysts in Lucknow believe that while the current dip provides a potential buying window, volatility is likely to persist. Factors such as global trade developments, central bank decisions, and crude oil price movements could quickly alter the trajectory of gold prices in the weeks ahead.

Also Read : Simple Habits, Big Gains: Your Step-By-Step Guide To Financial Wellness

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Prices In Lucknow Lucknow Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
J-K Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget