Gold Prices Surge In Chennai Today, Check Rates Across India

Gold Prices Surge In Chennai Today, Check Rates Across India

Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee directly influences what Indian buyers pay.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Gold prices surged on Tuesday, bringing renewed attention to Chennai’s bullion market as households, traders, and jewellers assessed the latest jump in rates. India remains the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, and the domestic appetite for the metal continues to be shaped by global signals and currency movements.

Despite efforts to encourage organised recycling and expand formal collection networks, recycled gold still makes up only a sliver of the nation’s overall supply, pushing India to rely heavily on imports.

Global Trends Push Prices Higher

The global gold landscape plays a defining role in steering domestic price movements. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee directly influences what Indian buyers pay. A weaker rupee increases the landed cost of imported gold, which typically leads to an uptick in domestic rates. On Tuesday, global factors aligned to push prices higher, with shifts in bond yields, central bank policy expectations, and geopolitical uncertainties creating a favourable environment for bullion.

In Chennai, 24-karat gold (999 purity) is now priced at Rs 12,786 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,720 per gram. These levels reflect not just local demand but also international dynamics, where investor sentiment and risk appetite continue to fluctuate.

Why India’s Gold Prices Move the Way They Do

India’s dependence on imported gold means that global triggers, be they monetary policy decisions, bond market shifts, or geopolitical tensions, play a powerful role in shaping local trends. With Tuesday’s rise, the spotlight returned to how these fundamentals drive the market.

While domestic recycling efforts are improving, they are far from bridging the demand-supply gap. Organised gold collection remains a small portion of the overall supply chain, meaning India must stay closely tied to international markets for price discovery. The latest jump in prices reinforces this dependence.

Across the country, other major cities displayed similar price levels: Delhi at Rs 12,719 per gram for 24-karat gold, Bengaluru and Mumbai at Rs 12,704 per gram, and Ahmedabad at Rs 12,709 per gram. Chennai’s rates remain slightly elevated compared with several other metros, a pattern seen frequently due to regional logistics and market behaviour.

A Broader Look at City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are the latest standardised prices across key markets:

Delhi: Rs 12,719 (24K), Rs 11,660 (22K)

Chennai: Rs 12,786 (24K), Rs 11,720 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Kolkata: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,709 (24K), Rs 11,650 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,709 (24K), Rs 11,650 (22K)

Lucknow: Rs 12,719 (24K), Rs 11,660 (22K)

Even with price volatility, gold continues to hold its position as one of India’s most trusted assets for long-term wealth preservation. In a period marked by economic uncertainty, fluctuating currencies, and unpredictable global developments, investors keep turning to gold as a dependable store of value.

As prices soar in Chennai today, jewellers expect short-term caution from buyers but remain confident that demand, particularly wedding-driven and investment-led, will stay strong. With global economic cues still evolving, the city’s bullion market is set to remain active as buyers track where gold heads next.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
