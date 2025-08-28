Gold Prices Edge Higher; Kolkata Buyers See Rates Firm At Rs 9,405 For 22K Gold

Gold prices surged on Thursday, keeping investors and buyers in Kolkata closely tuned to the market. India, the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, relies predominantly on imports to meet its domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Only a marginal portion of the supply comes from recycled sources, which leaves local rates exposed to both global price swings and currency volatility.

Because gold is denominated in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly filter through to Indian markets. Added to this are local duties and taxes, including import tariffs, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges, all of which influence final retail prices in cities such as Kolkata.

Gold Rates in Kolkata and Other Major Cities

In Kolkata, the price of 22-karat gold today stands at Rs 9,405 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) is available at Rs 10,260 per gram. These levels mirror trends seen in other urban centres, where gold has been holding firm in the wake of international economic shifts.

Across the country, rates remain fairly consistent: Delhi recorded Rs 9,420 per gram for 22K and Rs 10,275 per gram for 24K; Mumbai quoted Rs 9,405 and Rs 10,260 respectively; and Lucknow matched Delhi at Rs 9,420 and Rs 10,275. Slight variations were noted in Ahmedabad and Indore, where 22K gold touched Rs 9,410 per gram.

Why Gold Remains Crucial for Indian Households

In India, gold continues to represent far more than just a financial asset. It plays a central role in cultural traditions and ceremonies, symbolising prosperity and security. For many families in Kolkata and beyond, jewellery purchases coincide with festivals, weddings, and milestones, making gold not only an investment but also a marker of heritage and wealth.

At the same time, investors see it as a hedge against inflation and a shield during periods of market volatility. Current global headwinds, ranging from fluctuating bond yields to uncertainty in central bank policies, have only reinforced gold’s safe-haven appeal.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) beginning its policy meeting this week and global trade tensions intensifying, analysts suggest that gold prices in cities like Kolkata could remain firm in the near term. For buyers, this adds both urgency and caution to purchase decisions as rates consolidate near higher levels.