Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Dip In Lucknow: Is Now The Time To Buy?

Gold Prices Dip In Lucknow: Is Now The Time To Buy?

The downward movement mirrors the national trend, where gold rates in several cities eased in response to global price cues and rupee fluctuations.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)

Lucknow’s bullion market registered a slight decline in gold prices today, with 22-karat gold now priced at Rs 9,305 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 10,150 per gram. The downward movement mirrors the national trend, where gold rates in several cities eased in response to global price cues and rupee fluctuations.

India’s gold demand is largely met through imports, as recycled gold plays only a limited role in supply. Because gold is priced in US dollars internationally, changes in the rupee’s value directly influence domestic prices.

Economic Uncertainty Keeps Investors Alert

Domestic pricing is further shaped by factors including import duty, GST, and state taxes. As an asset class, gold is widely considered a hedge against inflation and a safe investment during times of economic turbulence.

Current price adjustments are influenced by a cautious global market mood, moderate changes in bond yields, and investor anticipation ahead of upcoming policy announcements. Commodity analysts warn that gold prices may continue to fluctuate in the near term depending on shifts in US economic data and trade developments.

Also Read : Bank Holidays: Long Weekend Bank Closures Begin Tomorrow, Check State-Wise Calendar HERE

Comparatively, gold rates in Delhi are similar to Lucknow at Rs 9,305 for 22-karat, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune report slightly lower rates of Rs 9,290. Ahmedabad and Indore stand at Rs 9,295.

Gold Retains Long-Term Appeal Despite Fluctuations

Even with today’s marginal price drop, gold remains a preferred long-term investment in Lucknow. The city’s cultural affinity towards gold jewellery purchases during weddings and festivals ensures steady underlying demand.

Investment advisors continue to recommend gold as part of a diversified portfolio, particularly during periods of heightened global uncertainty. With multiple domestic and international variables affecting price movement, local buyers are advised to keep track of daily rate changes before making major purchases.

Also read : Oil Prices Edge Higher Amid US-Russia Summit Uncertainty And Weak Market Outlook

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Lucknow Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
India
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
When And Where To Watch President Murmu’s Independence Day Eve Speech 2025?
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
India
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Uttarakhand’s Bhagirathi River Swells, Forcing Evacuations in Harshil | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Severe Monsoon Rains Trigger Flooding Across Northern India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Suleman Murder Sparks Outrage in Jalgaon, 8 Arrested, 4 Still Absconding | ABP NEWS
Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Delhi-NCR in Coming Hours | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget