Gold Prices Dip As Kolkata Buyers Eye New Levels

Gold prices eased on Wednesday across Indian cities, including Kolkata, where demand often spikes during festivals and weddings. India remains the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, and the bulk of its needs are met through imports. With recycled gold making up only a small fraction of supply, movements in the rupee against the US dollar directly shape domestic prices.

At present, gold rates in Kolkata are quoted at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold, while 24-karat gold, commonly known as 999 gold, is priced at Rs 11,171 per gram. The marginal fall in bullion mirrors the broader trend witnessed globally.

Multiple Factors Shape Prices

Gold pricing within India is not dictated by global benchmarks alone. Local buyers end up paying a higher final amount due to layers of taxation such as import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. These charges, in addition to international influences, explain the regional differences between markets such as Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

For context, rates in Delhi are currently pegged at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,186 per gram for 24-karat. Chennai has gold priced slightly higher, at Rs 10,270 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,204 for 24-karat. In comparison, Mumbai buyers pay Rs 10,240 and Rs 11,171 per gram for 22-karat and 24-karat gold, respectively.

Safe-Haven Appeal Persists

Gold continues to attract investors as a hedge during times of financial volatility. Shifts in global bond yields, central bank policies, and concerns around trade tariffs have played a role in influencing bullion’s recent moves. Internationally, the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is often renewed during bouts of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

In India, the allure of gold is also tied to cultural traditions. Despite the dip in prices, many consumers in Kolkata and beyond may view this as an opportunity to step up purchases ahead of the festive season. Market watchers suggest that local buyers keep a close eye on international developments, as they are likely to dictate the next big move in bullion.