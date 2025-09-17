Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Dip As Kolkata Buyers Eye New Levels

Gold Prices Dip As Kolkata Buyers Eye New Levels

At present, gold rates in Kolkata are quoted at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold, while 24-karat gold, commonly known as 999 gold, is priced at Rs 11,171 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)

Gold prices eased on Wednesday across Indian cities, including Kolkata, where demand often spikes during festivals and weddings. India remains the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, and the bulk of its needs are met through imports. With recycled gold making up only a small fraction of supply, movements in the rupee against the US dollar directly shape domestic prices.

At present, gold rates in Kolkata are quoted at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold, while 24-karat gold, commonly known as 999 gold, is priced at Rs 11,171 per gram. The marginal fall in bullion mirrors the broader trend witnessed globally.

Multiple Factors Shape Prices

Gold pricing within India is not dictated by global benchmarks alone. Local buyers end up paying a higher final amount due to layers of taxation such as import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. These charges, in addition to international influences, explain the regional differences between markets such as Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

For context, rates in Delhi are currently pegged at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,186 per gram for 24-karat. Chennai has gold priced slightly higher, at Rs 10,270 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,204 for 24-karat. In comparison, Mumbai buyers pay Rs 10,240 and Rs 11,171 per gram for 22-karat and 24-karat gold, respectively.

Safe-Haven Appeal Persists

Gold continues to attract investors as a hedge during times of financial volatility. Shifts in global bond yields, central bank policies, and concerns around trade tariffs have played a role in influencing bullion’s recent moves. Internationally, the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is often renewed during bouts of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

In India, the allure of gold is also tied to cultural traditions. Despite the dip in prices, many consumers in Kolkata and beyond may view this as an opportunity to step up purchases ahead of the festive season. Market watchers suggest that local buyers keep a close eye on international developments, as they are likely to dictate the next big move in bullion.

Also read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget