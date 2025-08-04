Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Global Uncertainty Pushes Local Gold Prices Higher

Gold prices in Lucknow climbed further on Monday, making it one of the most expensive markets for the yellow metal among major Indian cities. According to the latest data, the price stood at Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,155 per gram for 24-karat gold. This reflects the broader trend of rising bullion rates across the country, driven by a mix of global market signals and domestic economic variables.

As the second-largest gold consumer globally, India meets most of its demand through imports, with locally recycled gold making only a marginal contribution. Because gold is priced in US dollars internationally, fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate against the greenback have a direct bearing on Indian gold prices.

Beyond the currency impact, local prices in cities like Lucknow are shaped by import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and specific state taxes — all of which contribute to the final amount paid by consumers.

Economic Jitters Reinforce Gold’s Safe-Haven Status

Gold remains a preferred investment tool during periods of economic stress or inflationary pressure. Investors continue to turn to the precious metal for its long-term stability and protection against market volatility. Recent changes in global bond yields and broader economic outlooks have reinforced gold’s role as a strategic asset.

Lucknow's current pricing is among the highest in the country. In contrast, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune all reported slightly lower rates at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 for 24-karat gold. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Indore were marginally below Lucknow with 22K gold priced at Rs 9,300 per gram.

The consistent upward movement in gold rates reflects both ongoing global instability and local economic factors. In cities like Lucknow — where jewellery consumption, festive purchases, and long-term investment converge — demand for gold remains unwavering.

As global and domestic influences continue to interplay, gold prices are expected to remain volatile. However, for consumers in Lucknow seeking financial safety, gold remains a valuable option, albeit at a rising cost.