Gold Prices Take Modest Hit Today (March 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Take Modest Hit Today (March 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 9) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Monday as a stronger US dollar and rising inflation expectations dampened hopes of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The US dollar strengthened to a three-month high of 99.34, gaining 0.36 per cent during the session. A stronger greenback typically weighs on precious metals by making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Analysts noted that rising US Treasury yields also pressured bullion prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbed to a one-month high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged around 27 per cent to $116 per barrel, marking the first time since 2022 that both major benchmarks crossed the $100 level. The spike followed escalating tensions in the Middle East and supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

The jump in oil prices has fuelled inflation concerns, leading traders to expect that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates unchanged when its two-day policy meeting concludes on March 18. Market expectations of rates remaining steady in June have risen to over 51 per cent, up from below 43 per cent last week.

Analysts said gold has support around Rs 1,48,000 and resistance near Rs 1,53,000. In global markets, strong buying interest is seen around the $5,000 support level for COMEX gold, while a sustained move above the $5,400-$5,600 range could pave the way for fresh record highs.

Despite current volatility, the medium- to long-term outlook for silver remains positive, supported by geopolitical developments and favourable global cues, market participants said.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest fall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 9

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,183

22 Karat- 14,835

18 Karat- 12,141

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,309

22 Karat- 14,950

18 Karat- 13,000

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,168

22 Karat- 14,820

18 Karat- 12,126

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,173 14,825 12,131
Gold Rate in Indore 16,173 14,825 12,131
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,183 14,835 12,141
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,309 14,950 13,000
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,183 14,835 12,141
Gold Rate in Salem 16,309 14,950 13,000
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,168 14,820 12,126
Gold Rate in Patna 16,173 14,825 12,131

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices edge lower?

Gold and silver prices fell due to a stronger US dollar and rising inflation expectations. These factors reduced hopes for near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

What is the current support and resistance for gold?

Gold has support around Rs 1,48,000 in Indian markets. In global markets, strong buying interest is seen around the $5,000 support level for COMEX gold.

What is the outlook for silver?

Despite current volatility, the medium- to long-term outlook for silver remains positive. This is supported by geopolitical developments and favorable global cues.

How did rising crude oil prices affect inflation expectations?

The surge in crude oil prices fueled inflation concerns. This led traders to expect that the US Federal Reserve might keep interest rates unchanged.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
