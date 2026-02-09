Gold Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Monday, extending gains in the futures market amid a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven buying. Silver outperformed, surging nearly 5 per cent during the session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery rose Rs 2,089, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 1,57,540 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 8,279 lots. Silver futures for March delivery rallied Rs 11,853, or 4.74 per cent, to Rs 2,61,745 per kg across 6,396 lots.

Traders attributed the sharp uptick in bullion to a rebound in global markets and fresh investor interest in defensive assets.

In overseas trade, Comex silver futures advanced USD 4.80, or 6.25 per cent, to USD 81.70 per ounce. Gold prices rose USD 81.69, or 1.64 per cent, to USD 5,061.49 per ounce.

Silver moved closer to USD 82 per ounce, while gold reclaimed levels above USD 5,000 per ounce, its highest in over a week, supported by dollar weakness, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

He noted that investors continued to accumulate precious metals following a historic sell-off that wiped out nearly half of silver’s value. Sentiment was further aided by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition victory in Japan, which is expected to support expansionary fiscal measures.

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks between the US and Iran in Oman helped ease some geopolitical concerns, although Tehran reiterated its position on nuclear enrichment.

Market experts also pointed out that China’s central bank extended its gold purchases for the 15th consecutive month in January, underlining steady institutional demand.

Investors are now awaiting key US employment and inflation data for further direction on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week’s extreme volatility in precious metals was largely driven by speculative activity by Chinese traders.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 9