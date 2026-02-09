Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Gold Prices Rally Ahead (Feb 9), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 9) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Monday, extending gains in the futures market amid a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven buying. Silver outperformed, surging nearly 5 per cent during the session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery rose Rs 2,089, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 1,57,540 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 8,279 lots. Silver futures for March delivery rallied Rs 11,853, or 4.74 per cent, to Rs 2,61,745 per kg across 6,396 lots.

Traders attributed the sharp uptick in bullion to a rebound in global markets and fresh investor interest in defensive assets.

In overseas trade, Comex silver futures advanced USD 4.80, or 6.25 per cent, to USD 81.70 per ounce. Gold prices rose USD 81.69, or 1.64 per cent, to USD 5,061.49 per ounce.

Silver moved closer to USD 82 per ounce, while gold reclaimed levels above USD 5,000 per ounce, its highest in over a week, supported by dollar weakness, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

He noted that investors continued to accumulate precious metals following a historic sell-off that wiped out nearly half of silver’s value. Sentiment was further aided by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition victory in Japan, which is expected to support expansionary fiscal measures.

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks between the US and Iran in Oman helped ease some geopolitical concerns, although Tehran reiterated its position on nuclear enrichment.

Market experts also pointed out that China’s central bank extended its gold purchases for the 15th consecutive month in January, underlining steady institutional demand.

Investors are now awaiting key US employment and inflation data for further direction on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week’s extreme volatility in precious metals was largely driven by speculative activity by Chinese traders.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 9

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,899

22 Karat- 14,575

18 Karat- 11,928

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,982

22 Karat- 14,650

18 Karat- 12,520

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,884

22 Karat- 14,560

18 Karat- 11,913

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,884

22 Karat- 14,560

18 Karat- 11,913

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,884

22 Karat- 14,560

18 Karat- 11,913

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,884

22 Karat- 14,560

18 Karat- 11,913

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,884 14,560 11,913
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,889 14,565 11,918
Gold Rate in Indore 15,889 14,565 11,918
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,899 14,575 11,928
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,982 14,650 12,520
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,884 14,560 11,913
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,884 14,560 11,913
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,899 14,575 11,928
Gold Rate in Salem 15,982 14,650 12,520
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,884 14,560 11,913
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,884 14,560 11,913
Gold Rate in Patna 15,889 14,565 11,918

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Monday?

Gold and silver prices rose due to a weaker US dollar, renewed safe-haven buying, and a rebound in global markets. Fresh investor interest in defensive assets also contributed to the uptick.

What were the prices of gold and silver futures on the MCX?

Gold futures for April delivery rose by Rs 2,089 to Rs 1,57,540 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March delivery surged by Rs 11,853 to Rs 2,61,745 per kg.

What is the current price of 24K gold per gram in Delhi?

As of February 9th, the price of 24 Karat gold per gram in Delhi is Rs 15,899.

What factors are influencing the current gold prices?

Dollar weakness, investor accumulation of precious metals after a sell-off, and China's central bank extending gold purchases are supporting gold prices. Geopolitical talks and upcoming US economic data also play a role.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
