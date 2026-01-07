Gold Prices Continue To Climb Today (Jan 7) , Check 22 Karat & 24 Karat Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday across domestic and overseas futures markets, as investors gravitated towards safe-haven assets amid escalating political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical frictions involving the US and several Latin American countries.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, mirroring Gold prices in Delhi , but some other metros witnessed a fall in gold prices.

Bullion prices are trading near record levels in global markets and may climb to new highs if geopolitical risks escalate or upcoming US economic data strengthens the case for deeper-than-expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 7

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,963 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 14,040 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,870 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.