Gold Prices Continue To Climb Today (Jan 7) , Check 22 Karat & 24 Karat Rates In Your City

Gold and silver prices are moving higher due to investors seeking safe-haven assets amid political uncertainty in Venezuela and geopolitical tensions involving the US and Latin American countries.
22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday across domestic and overseas futures markets, as investors gravitated towards safe-haven assets amid escalating political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical frictions involving the US and several Latin American countries.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, mirroring Gold prices in Delhi , but some other metros witnessed a fall in gold prices.
Bullion prices are trading near record levels in global markets and may climb to new highs if geopolitical risks escalate or upcoming US economic data strengthens the case for deeper-than-expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 7
Gold Price In Delhi Today
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,963 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Chennai Today
The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 14,040 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,870 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Bengaluru Today
The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Mumbai Today
The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Pune Today
The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Price In Kolkata Today
The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.
|City
|22k Gold Per Gram
|24k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Delhi
|12,800
|13,963
|Gold Rate in Chennai
|12,870
|14,040
|Gold Rate in Bangalore
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Mumbai
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Pune
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Kolkata
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|12,790
|13,953
|Gold Rate in Indore
|12,790
|13,953
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|12,800
|13,963
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|12,870
|14,040
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|12,800
|13,963
|Gold Rate in Salem
|12,870
|14,040
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|12,675
|13,827
|Gold Rate in Patna
|12,790
|13,953
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are gold and silver prices rising?
What is the price of 24-karat gold in Delhi today?
The current gold price in Delhi is Rs 13,897 per gram for 24-karat gold.
What is the price of 22-karat gold in Chennai today?
The current gold price in Chennai is Rs 12,830 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Could gold prices reach new highs?
Gold prices may climb to new highs if geopolitical risks escalate or US economic data strengthens the case for interest rate cuts.