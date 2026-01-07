Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Continue To Climb Today (Jan 7) , Check 22 Karat & 24 Karat Rates In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Jan 7) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Wednesday across domestic and overseas futures markets, as investors gravitated towards safe-haven assets amid escalating political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical frictions involving the US and several Latin American countries.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, mirroring Gold prices in Delhi , but some other metros witnessed a fall in gold prices.

Bullion prices are trading near record levels in global markets and may climb to new highs if geopolitical risks escalate or upcoming US economic data strengthens the case for deeper-than-expected interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 7

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,963 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 14,040 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,870 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Also Read : Silver Prices Hit Record High Today (Jan 7) , Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,827 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,675 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,800 13,963
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,870 14,040
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Pune 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,790 13,953
Gold Rate in Indore 12,790 13,953
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,800 13,963
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,870 14,040
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,800 13,963
Gold Rate in Salem 12,870 14,040
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,675 13,827
Gold Rate in Patna 12,790 13,953

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold and silver prices rising?

Gold and silver prices are moving higher due to investors seeking safe-haven assets amid political uncertainty in Venezuela and geopolitical tensions involving the US and Latin American countries.

What is the price of 24-karat gold in Delhi today?

The current gold price in Delhi is Rs 13,897 per gram for 24-karat gold.

What is the price of 22-karat gold in Chennai today?

The current gold price in Chennai is Rs 12,830 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Could gold prices reach new highs?

Gold prices may climb to new highs if geopolitical risks escalate or US economic data strengthens the case for interest rate cuts.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
