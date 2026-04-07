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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Feel The Heat (April 7), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Feel The Heat (April 7), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (April 7) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, even as both gold and silver witnessed sharp intraday swings amid heightened geopolitical tensions linked to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,50,228, up Rs 247 or 0.16 per cent at 11:35 am. However, earlier in the session, the yellow metal had declined 0.23 per cent, or Rs 356, to Rs 1,49,625 before recovering. It later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,50,474, up Rs 493 or 0.32 per cent.

Silver prices also remained volatile. MCX silver futures for May 5 delivery were trading 0.48 per cent, or Rs 1,121, higher at Rs 2,34,500. During the session, silver rose nearly 1 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 2,35,547, after earlier falling 0.67 per cent to Rs 2,31,800.

Analysts noted that despite rising geopolitical tensions, precious metals have not displayed strong safe-haven demand, leading to choppy price action.

From a technical perspective, MCX silver is hovering in the Rs 2,31,000-Rs 2,33,000 range, with resistance placed at Rs 2,33,000-Rs 2,34,000. A breakout above this band could push prices higher, while a drop below Rs 2,30,000 may accelerate the downside.

In global markets, bullion traded largely flat. COMEX gold was at $4,681.34, down $3.36 or 0.07 per cent, while COMEX silver edged up $0.09 to $72.94 per ounce. Spot gold stood at $4,653, marginally higher by $3, while spot silver slipped slightly to $72.78.

The volatility comes amid uncertainty surrounding a US deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has reportedly resisted the pressure, while Trump warned of strong action if a deal is not reached.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged, adding to global market jitters. Brent crude rose 1.69 per cent to $111.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude jumped over 3 per cent to $116.56.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 7

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,999

22 Karat- 13,750

18 Karat- 11,253

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,120

22 Karat- 13,860

18 Karat- 11,560

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,984

22 Karat- 13,735

18 Karat- 11,238

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,984

22 Karat- 13,735

18 Karat- 11,238

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,984

22 Karat- 13,735

18 Karat- 11,238

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,984

22 Karat- 13,735

18 Karat- 11,238

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,984 13,735 11,238
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,989 13,740 11,243
Gold Rate in Indore 14,989 13,740 11,243
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,999 13,750 11,253
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,120 13,860 11,560
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,984 13,735 11,238
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,984 13,735 11,238
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,999 13,750 11,253
Gold Rate in Salem 15,120 13,860 11,560
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,984 13,735 11,238
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,984 13,735 11,238
Gold Rate in Patna 14,989 13,740 11,243

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused gold prices to slip recently?

Gold prices slipped despite geopolitical tensions, with both gold and silver experiencing sharp intraday swings. This volatility was linked to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on Iran.

How did MCX gold futures perform on Tuesday?

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading up Rs 247 or 0.16% at 11:35 am. However, it had previously declined and also touched an intraday high.

What is the technical outlook for MCX silver?

MCX silver is currently hovering in the Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000 range. Resistance is at Rs 2,33,000–Rs 2,34,000, with a breakout potentially leading to higher prices.

How are gold prices in major Indian cities on April 7th?

Gold prices vary slightly across major cities. For example, in Delhi, 24 Karat gold is priced at Rs 14,999 per gram, while in Chennai, it is Rs 15,120 per gram.

What is the global market status for gold and silver?

Globally, COMEX gold traded flat at $4,681.34, down slightly. COMEX silver edged up to $72.94 per ounce, while spot gold was marginally higher at $4,653.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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