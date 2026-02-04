Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Continue To Shine Today (Feb 4), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 4) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices soared again on Wednesday, February 4, with both gold and silver witnessing sharp gains in morning trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), supported by firm spot demand and renewed weakness in the US dollar.

The rally in domestic markets mirrored global trends. International gold prices advanced more than 2 per cent, aided by a softer dollar. The dollar index slipped amid profit-taking after recent gains that had been driven by resilient US macroeconomic data and the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers, boosting demand.

"Gold and silver prices rebounded from their recent lows, climbing back above $5,000 and $87, respectively, after two consecutive sessions of sharp selling. Markets have largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman," Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, pointed out.

He added that safe-haven demand strengthened amid heightened geopolitical tensions after US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even as diplomatic engagement is expected to continue. "Support also came from a partial U.S. government shutdown and profit-taking in the dollar index from its highs," said Kalantri.

Adding to the broader macro backdrop, President Trump on Monday announced a trade agreement with India that reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and easing certain trade barriers.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 4

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,068

22 Karat- 14,730

18 Karat- 12,055

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,256

22 Karat- 14,900

18 Karat- 12,750

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,053

22 Karat- 14,715

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,053

22 Karat- 14,715

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,053

22 Karat- 14,715

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,053

22 Karat- 14,715

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,053 14,715 12,040
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,058 14,720 12,045
Gold Rate in Indore 16,058 14,720 12,045
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,068 14,730 12,055
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,256 14,900 12,750
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,053 14,715 12,040
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,053 14,715 12,040
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,068 14,730 12,055
Gold Rate in Salem 16,256 14,900 12,750
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,053 14,715 12,040
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,053 14,715 12,040
Gold Rate in Patna 16,058 14,720 12,045

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Wednesday, February 4?

Gold prices soared due to firm spot demand and renewed weakness in the US dollar, mirroring global trends.

What is the impact of a weaker US dollar on gold prices?

A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for international buyers, which in turn boosts demand and drives up prices.

What geopolitical factors influenced gold prices?

Heightened geopolitical tensions, including the US shooting down an Iranian drone, increased safe-haven demand for gold.

Did the US government shutdown affect gold prices?

Yes, a partial US government shutdown provided support for gold prices, adding to the broader macro backdrop.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
