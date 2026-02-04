Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices soared again on Wednesday, February 4, with both gold and silver witnessing sharp gains in morning trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), supported by firm spot demand and renewed weakness in the US dollar.

The rally in domestic markets mirrored global trends. International gold prices advanced more than 2 per cent, aided by a softer dollar. The dollar index slipped amid profit-taking after recent gains that had been driven by resilient US macroeconomic data and the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers, boosting demand.

"Gold and silver prices rebounded from their recent lows, climbing back above $5,000 and $87, respectively, after two consecutive sessions of sharp selling. Markets have largely absorbed the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman," Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, pointed out.

He added that safe-haven demand strengthened amid heightened geopolitical tensions after US forces shot down an Iranian drone, even as diplomatic engagement is expected to continue. "Support also came from a partial U.S. government shutdown and profit-taking in the dollar index from its highs," said Kalantri.

Adding to the broader macro backdrop, President Trump on Monday announced a trade agreement with India that reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and easing certain trade barriers.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 4