Gold Price Today: Check December 31 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: After delivering exceptional returns and outpacing most global asset classes in 2025, gold and silver are now witnessing bouts of correction, with prices coming under pressure following a year marked by repeated record-breaking rallies, analysts said.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

In the domestic market, gold touched a lifetime high of Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams on December 26, while silver scaled a record peak of Rs 2,41,000 per kg on December 30. However, after the sharp rally, bullion prices have faced selling pressure, as investors booked profits at elevated levels.

Fed Pivot, Trump Tariffs Drove 2025 Rally

Analysts said the rally in bullion gathered momentum after the US Federal Reserve pivoted towards policy easing. The central bank delivered three cautious 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025 amid signs of cooling inflation, weakening the US dollar and lending strong support to gold and silver prices.

“The rally in gold and silver over the past year was driven by a powerful mix of macro factors such as structural demand and physical supply tightness,” said Naveent Damani, Head of Research – Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Damani noted that 2025 marked a clear inflection point for the Fed, with rate cuts delivered amid divided voting and visible political pressure. With US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term ending in May 2026 and expectations of a more dovish successor, bullion markets are likely to remain sensitive to policy signals. “Bullion is likely to react ahead of policy, keeping the bias constructive despite brief corrective phases,” he said.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 31

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,603 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,470 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,691 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,550 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Alos Read- LIVE: Silver Prices Crash Today (Dec 30), Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.