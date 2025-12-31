×

Gold Price Today: Check December 31 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 31) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: After delivering exceptional returns and outpacing most global asset classes in 2025, gold and silver are now witnessing bouts of correction, with prices coming under pressure following a year marked by repeated record-breaking rallies, analysts said.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

In the domestic market, gold touched a lifetime high of Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams on December 26, while silver scaled a record peak of Rs 2,41,000 per kg on December 30. However, after the sharp rally, bullion prices have faced selling pressure, as investors booked profits at elevated levels.

Fed Pivot, Trump Tariffs Drove 2025 Rally

Analysts said the rally in bullion gathered momentum after the US Federal Reserve pivoted towards policy easing. The central bank delivered three cautious 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025 amid signs of cooling inflation, weakening the US dollar and lending strong support to gold and silver prices.

“The rally in gold and silver over the past year was driven by a powerful mix of macro factors such as structural demand and physical supply tightness,” said Naveent Damani, Head of Research – Commodities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Damani noted that 2025 marked a clear inflection point for the Fed, with rate cuts delivered amid divided voting and visible political pressure. With US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term ending in May 2026 and expectations of a more dovish successor, bullion markets are likely to remain sensitive to policy signals. “Bullion is likely to react ahead of policy, keeping the bias constructive despite brief corrective phases,” he said.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 31

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,603 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,470 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,691 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,550 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,588 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,455 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,470 13,603
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,550 13,691
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,455 13,588
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,455 13,588
Gold Rate in Pune 12,455 13,588
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,455 13,588
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,395 13,522
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,460 13,593
Gold Rate in Indore 12,460 13,593
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,470 13,603
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,550 13,691
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,395 13,522
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,395 13,522
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,470 13,603
Gold Rate in Salem 12,550 13,691
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,395 13,522
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,395 13,522
Gold Rate in Patna 12,400 13,527

 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
