LIVE: Gold Prices Crash Today (Jan 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices retreated from record levels on Friday, with both gold and silver coming under pressure as investors booked profits amid a firmer US dollar.

In international markets, spot gold prices declined by more than 4 per cent to $5,156.64 per ounce before rebounding to $5,346.42. Despite the sharp pullback, gold remains up over 20 per cent so far this year. Silver has outperformed, gaining around 53 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Market participants said the broader trend for precious metals remains bullish, but sharp intraday swings point to near-term overheating and tactical profit-taking following the recent steep rally.

Analysts noted that while gold and silver continue to trade within a strong upward channel, prices have moved into overbought territory, triggering aggressive profit booking. Structural supply constraints and robust industrial demand continue to support the longer-term outlook, they added.

The US dollar index edged higher after finding support following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rates. Geopolitical tensions also remained elevated amid reports that US President Donald Trump is weighing options against Iran, adding to market volatility.

Meanwhile, a recent report by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund advised investors to consider booking profits in silver and rebalancing portfolios towards diversified Indian equity funds or blue-chip stocks. The report suggested trimming precious metals exposure back to safe-haven allocation levels and cautioned against chasing further upside, noting that the gold-to-silver ratio has dropped to about 46:1, well below its 10-year average of around 80:1.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 30