Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Gold Prices Crash Today (Jan 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

LIVE: Gold Prices Crash Today (Jan 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 30) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices retreated from record levels on Friday, with both gold and silver coming under pressure as investors booked profits amid a firmer US dollar.

In international markets, spot gold prices declined by more than 4 per cent to $5,156.64 per ounce before rebounding to $5,346.42. Despite the sharp pullback, gold remains up over 20 per cent so far this year. Silver has outperformed, gaining around 53 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Market participants said the broader trend for precious metals remains bullish, but sharp intraday swings point to near-term overheating and tactical profit-taking following the recent steep rally.

Analysts noted that while gold and silver continue to trade within a strong upward channel, prices have moved into overbought territory, triggering aggressive profit booking. Structural supply constraints and robust industrial demand continue to support the longer-term outlook, they added.

The US dollar index edged higher after finding support following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rates. Geopolitical tensions also remained elevated amid reports that US President Donald Trump is weighing options against Iran, adding to market volatility.

Meanwhile, a recent report by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund advised investors to consider booking profits in silver and rebalancing portfolios towards diversified Indian equity funds or blue-chip stocks. The report suggested trimming precious metals exposure back to safe-haven allocation levels and cautioned against chasing further upside, noting that the gold-to-silver ratio has dropped to about 46:1, well below its 10-year average of around 80:1.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,077

22 Karat- 15,655

18 Karat- 12,812

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 17,673

22 Karat- 16,200

18 Karat- 13,500

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,062

22 Karat- 15,640

18 Karat- 12,797

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,062

22 Karat- 15,640

18 Karat- 12,797

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,062

22 Karat- 15,640

18 Karat- 12,797

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,062

22 Karat- 15,640

18 Karat- 12,797

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 17,062 15,640 12,797
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 17,067 15,645 12,802
Gold Rate in Indore 17,067 15,645 12,802
Gold Rate in Lucknow 17,077 15,655 12,812
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 17,673 16,200 13,500
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 17,062 15,640 12,797
Gold Rate in Mysore 17,062 15,640 12,797
Gold Rate in Kanpur 17,077 15,655 12,812
Gold Rate in Salem 17,673 16,200 13,500
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 17,062 15,640 12,797
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 17,062 15,640 12,797
Gold Rate in Patna 17,067 15,645 12,802

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices retreat from their record levels?

Gold prices retreated due to profit-taking by investors as the US dollar strengthened. Intraday swings indicate potential overheating after a recent steep rally.

How has silver performed compared to gold this year?

Silver has outperformed gold, gaining around 53% on a year-to-date basis. Gold, despite the pullback, is still up over 20% this year.

What is the current outlook for precious metals?

The broader trend for precious metals remains bullish, supported by structural supply constraints and robust industrial demand. However, near-term volatility and profit-taking are expected.

What factors are influencing the gold market?

The market is influenced by the US Federal Reserve pausing interest rates, a firmer US dollar, and elevated geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Iran.

What is the recommended strategy for investors regarding precious metals?

Investors are advised to consider booking profits in silver, rebalancing portfolios towards diversified equity funds, and trimming precious metals exposure back to safe-haven levels.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
India
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: NCP Set for Historic Merger, Ajit Pawar’s Final Wish in Action
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s Controversial Rules, General Category Students Celebrate
Breaking News: JNU Students Protest, Burn “Brahminism” Effigy Against UGC Rules
Breaking News: Big Mystery in Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death, Post-Mortem Report Expected Today
Breaking News: UGC New Rules Put on Hold, Supreme Court Flags Risk of Social Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget