LIVE: Gold Prices Take A Beating Today (Dec 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Precious metals showed tentative signs of stabilisation in early trade on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp pullback from record highs in the previous session, with gold and silver prices coming under pressure amid heavy volatility.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery were trading 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 1,35,744 per 10 grams. Silver prices rebounded more sharply, with March contracts rising 4.08 per cent to Rs 2,33,700 per kg.

Despite the early recovery on domestic bourses, the broader trend reflected the steep losses recorded a day earlier, when bullion prices took a beating after failing to sustain record levels.

In overseas markets, spot gold plunged 4.5 per cent on Monday to $4,330.79 per ounce, while US gold futures for February delivery settled 4.6 per cent lower at $4,343.60 per ounce.

Profit-Taking, Margin Hikes Trigger Sharp Pullback

Analysts attributed the steep retreat largely to stretched long positions and a hike in margin requirements by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Thin holiday trading conditions further amplified intraday price swings, worsening volatility across precious metal contracts.

Despite the sharp correction, safe-haven interest in gold and silver remains intact. Analysts pointed to geopolitical developments as a key underlying support, after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Moscow would reassess its stance in peace negotiations following a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian presidential residence.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 30

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,635 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,746 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,600 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.