×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Gold Prices Take A Beating Today (Dec 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

LIVE: Gold Prices Take A Beating Today (Dec 30), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 30) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Precious metals showed tentative signs of stabilisation in early trade on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp pullback from record highs in the previous session, with gold and silver prices coming under pressure amid heavy volatility.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  dipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery were trading 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 1,35,744 per 10 grams. Silver prices rebounded more sharply, with March contracts rising 4.08 per cent to Rs 2,33,700 per kg.

Despite the early recovery on domestic bourses, the broader trend reflected the steep losses recorded a day earlier, when bullion prices took a beating after failing to sustain record levels.

In overseas markets, spot gold plunged 4.5 per cent on Monday to $4,330.79 per ounce, while US gold futures for February delivery settled 4.6 per cent lower at $4,343.60 per ounce.

Profit-Taking, Margin Hikes Trigger Sharp Pullback

Analysts attributed the steep retreat largely to stretched long positions and a hike in margin requirements by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Thin holiday trading conditions further amplified intraday price swings, worsening volatility across precious metal contracts.

Despite the sharp correction, safe-haven interest in gold and silver remains intact. Analysts pointed to geopolitical developments as a key underlying support, after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Moscow would reassess its stance in peace negotiations following a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian presidential residence.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 30

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,635 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,746 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,600 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,500 13,635
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,600 13,746
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Pune 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,490 13,625
Gold Rate in Indore 12,490 13,625
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,500 13,635
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,600 13,746
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,500 13,635
Gold Rate in Salem 12,600 13,746
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Patna 12,490 13,625

 

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit
World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology 2026: Health, Career, Investments and Caution Periods Revealed for All Zodiac Signs
Astrology Forecast 2026: Home, Marriage, Career Growth and Major Economic Predictions
Mumbai Breaking News: Out-of-Control BEST Bus Claims Four Lives at Bhandup
Breaking News: CCTV Captures Deadly Bus Accident in Mumbai’s Bhandup, Four Killed and Nine Injured
Bangladesh: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80 After Prolonged Illness
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget