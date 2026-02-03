Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices surged once again on Tuesday, staging a sharp rebound after the previous session’s volatility, as investors returned to safe-haven assets amid shifting global cues.

Gold has historically held a central place in economic systems, serving both as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Today, beyond its ornamental appeal and use in jewellery, the precious metal is widely regarded as a defensive asset during periods of uncertainty. It is also considered an effective hedge against inflation and currency depreciation, given that its value is not tied to any single government or issuer.

On Tuesday, gold and silver prices bounced back strongly, reversing earlier losses. Bullion had faced pressure in the previous session following heightened volatility across precious metals and currency markets. The turbulence was largely triggered by changing expectations around US Federal Reserve leadership after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to head the central bank.

The nomination had initially unsettled markets, leading to sharp swings in both the US dollar and bullion prices. However, with no major macroeconomic triggers immediately on the horizon, investor focus shifted back to safe-haven buying, lifting gold and silver prices higher.

The broader macro environment also added to the rebound. On Monday, President Trump announced a trade agreement with India that lowers US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. In return, India agreed to halt Russian oil purchases and ease certain trade barriers. The development introduced a fresh geopolitical dimension, prompting investors to reassess risk exposure.

As market participants continue to evaluate global monetary policy signals and geopolitical developments, gold has once again emerged as a preferred asset amid uncertainty, driving Tuesday’s renewed rally.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3