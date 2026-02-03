Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Rebound Post US-India Trade Deal, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Gold Prices Rebound Post US-India Trade Deal, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 3) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices surged once again on Tuesday, staging a sharp rebound after the previous session’s volatility, as investors returned to safe-haven assets amid shifting global cues.

Gold has historically held a central place in economic systems, serving both as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Today, beyond its ornamental appeal and use in jewellery, the precious metal is widely regarded as a defensive asset during periods of uncertainty. It is also considered an effective hedge against inflation and currency depreciation, given that its value is not tied to any single government or issuer.

On Tuesday, gold and silver prices bounced back strongly, reversing earlier losses. Bullion had faced pressure in the previous session following heightened volatility across precious metals and currency markets. The turbulence was largely triggered by changing expectations around US Federal Reserve leadership after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to head the central bank.

The nomination had initially unsettled markets, leading to sharp swings in both the US dollar and bullion prices. However, with no major macroeconomic triggers immediately on the horizon, investor focus shifted back to safe-haven buying, lifting gold and silver prices higher.

The broader macro environment also added to the rebound. On Monday, President Trump announced a trade agreement with India that lowers US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. In return, India agreed to halt Russian oil purchases and ease certain trade barriers. The development introduced a fresh geopolitical dimension, prompting investors to reassess risk exposure.

As market participants continue to evaluate global monetary policy signals and geopolitical developments, gold has once again emerged as a preferred asset amid uncertainty, driving Tuesday’s renewed rally.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,408

22 Karat- 14,125

18 Karat- 11,560

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,306

22 Karat- 14,030

18 Karat- 12,010

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,393

22 Karat- 14,110

18 Karat- 11,545

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,393

22 Karat- 14,110

18 Karat- 11,545

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,393

22 Karat- 14,110

18 Karat- 11,545

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,393

22 Karat- 14,110

18 Karat- 11,545

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,393 14,110 11,545
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,398 14,115 11,550
Gold Rate in Indore 15,398 14,115 11,550
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,408 14,125 11,560
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,306 14,030 12,010
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,393 14,110 11,545
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,393 14,110 11,545
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,408 14,125 11,560
Gold Rate in Salem 15,306 14,030 12,010
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,393 14,110 11,545
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,393 14,110 11,545
Gold Rate in Patna 15,398 14,115 11,550

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices surge on Tuesday?

Gold prices surged due to investors returning to safe-haven assets amid shifting global cues and a rebound after previous session volatility.

What is the historical significance of gold?

Gold has historically served as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Today, it's seen as a defensive asset against uncertainty and a hedge against inflation.

What caused the initial market volatility regarding gold prices?

Market turbulence was largely triggered by changing expectations around US Federal Reserve leadership after President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh.

How does the trade agreement with India affect gold prices?

The trade agreement lowered US tariffs on Indian goods and eased certain trade barriers, introducing a geopolitical dimension that prompted investors to reassess risk exposure.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Safe for Agriculture, Dairy; Govt Promises Full Transparency in Parliament
Breaking News: Govt Ready for Discussion on India‑US Trade Deal, Nadda Calls Opposition ‘Irresponsible & Anti-National’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget