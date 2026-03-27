Gold Prices Surge Ahead (March 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

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24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, rebounding strongly in futures trade after the sharp fall in the previous session, supported by gains in global markets and fresh buying at lower levels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery rose Rs 1,997, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 1,41,490 per 10 grams. The contract had settled at Rs 1,39,493 per 10 grams on Thursday, down Rs 4,604, or 3.2 per cent.

The June contract also moved higher, gaining Rs 1,811, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 1,44,325 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold futures had declined Rs 4,926, or 3.34 per cent, to Rs 1,42,514 per 10 grams.

Commodity markets remained shut in the morning session on Thursday due to Ram Navami and resumed trading in the evening session.

“Gold rose above $4,400 per ounce after a sharp decline in the previous session, as US President Donald Trump pushed back his deadline for Iran to secure a deal to end the war,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

He added that Trump had pledged to refrain from targeting Iranian energy facilities until April 6, easing some concerns in markets that had been unsettled by nearly a month of conflict. Trump also said Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz this week as a present to the United States.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected Washington’s 15-point proposal and put forward its own conditions, including recognition of Tehran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz, to end the war.

Trivedi noted that gold had dropped nearly 3 per cent globally on Thursday amid uncertainty over a potential ceasefire, while rising energy costs increased inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of interest rate hikes by major central banks.

He added that gold futures may continue to gain in the near term, tracking strength in global markets.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 27