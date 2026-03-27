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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Surge Ahead (March 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Surge Ahead (March 27), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 27) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed on Friday, rebounding strongly in futures trade after the sharp fall in the previous session, supported by gains in global markets and fresh buying at lower levels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery rose Rs 1,997, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 1,41,490 per 10 grams. The contract had settled at Rs 1,39,493 per 10 grams on Thursday, down Rs 4,604, or 3.2 per cent.

The June contract also moved higher, gaining Rs 1,811, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 1,44,325 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold futures had declined Rs 4,926, or 3.34 per cent, to Rs 1,42,514 per 10 grams.

Commodity markets remained shut in the morning session on Thursday due to Ram Navami and resumed trading in the evening session.

“Gold rose above $4,400 per ounce after a sharp decline in the previous session, as US President Donald Trump pushed back his deadline for Iran to secure a deal to end the war,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

He added that Trump had pledged to refrain from targeting Iranian energy facilities until April 6, easing some concerns in markets that had been unsettled by nearly a month of conflict. Trump also said Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz this week as a present to the United States.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected Washington’s 15-point proposal and put forward its own conditions, including recognition of Tehran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz, to end the war.

Trivedi noted that gold had dropped nearly 3 per cent globally on Thursday amid uncertainty over a potential ceasefire, while rising energy costs increased inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of interest rate hikes by major central banks.

He added that gold futures may continue to gain in the near term, tracking strength in global markets.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,486

22 Karat- 13,280

18 Karat- 10,868

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,651

22 Karat- 13,430

18 Karat- 11,200

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,471

22 Karat- 13,265

18 Karat- 10,853

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,471

22 Karat- 13,265

18 Karat- 10,853

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,471

22 Karat- 13,265

18 Karat- 10,853

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,471

22 Karat- 13,265

18 Karat- 10,853

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,471 13,265 10,853
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,476 13,270 10,858
Gold Rate in Indore 14,476 13,270 10,858
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,486 13,280 10,868
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,651 13,430 11,200
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,471 13,265 10,853
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,471 13,265 10,853
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,486 13,280 10,868
Gold Rate in Salem 14,651 13,430 11,200
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,471 13,265 10,853
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,471 13,265 10,853
Gold Rate in Patna 14,476 13,270 10,858

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused gold prices to rise on Friday?

Gold prices rose due to gains in global markets and fresh buying at lower levels after a sharp fall in the previous session.

How did the April gold futures contract perform on the MCX?

The April gold futures contract on the MCX rose by Rs 1,997, or 1.43 percent, to Rs 1,41,490 per 10 grams.

Why were commodity markets closed on Thursday morning?

Commodity markets were shut on Thursday morning due to Ram Navami and resumed trading in the evening session.

What was the global reason for gold's rise above $4,400 per ounce?

Gold rose as US President Donald Trump pushed back his deadline for Iran to secure a deal to end the war, easing market concerns.

What are the approximate gold prices in Delhi for March 27th?

On March 27th, 24 Karat gold in Delhi was approximately Rs 14,486 per gram, and 22 Karat was around Rs 13,280 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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