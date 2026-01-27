LIVE: Gold Prices Today (Jan 27) Continue To Soar, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices climbed to fresh record highs in domestic futures trade on Tuesday, supported by strong safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Analysts attributed the sharp rise to intensifying safe-haven buying as investors sought protection amid global market turbulence driven by geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said heightened geopolitical risks and renewed trade tensions, particularly President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on South Korean imports, weighed on global sentiment and accelerated flows into gold and silver. He added that concerns over fiscal discipline and policy credibility have weakened confidence in sovereign bonds and currencies, prompting investors to shift towards precious metals.

Market participants are also tracking domestic policy cues, with attention turning to the Union Budget 2026 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Any changes in import duties or fiscal measures could influence domestic bullion sentiment.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said investors are weighing the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decision, though concerns over the Fed’s independence and speculation that President Trump may announce a new Fed chair this week have overshadowed the meeting. He added that precious metals have benefited from the so-called debasement trade, with investors moving out of bonds and currencies into real assets amid worries over heavy fiscal spending in major economies.

However, some geopolitical risks eased after President Trump said a 'framework of a future deal' had been reached and stepped back from earlier tariff threats against Europe and proposals related to annexing Greenland. These developments led to some trimming of safe-haven positions, while a firmer US dollar added pressure on bullion in global markets.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India rallied, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,210

22 Karat- 14,860

18 Karat- 12,161

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,320

22 Karat- 14,960

18 Karat- 12,475

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

