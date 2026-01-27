Gold and silver prices have climbed due to strong safe-haven demand amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Investors are seeking protection against global market turbulence and policy concerns.
LIVE: Gold Prices Today (Jan 27) Continue To Soar, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 27) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices climbed to fresh record highs in domestic futures trade on Tuesday, supported by strong safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
Analysts attributed the sharp rise to intensifying safe-haven buying as investors sought protection amid global market turbulence driven by geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty.
Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said heightened geopolitical risks and renewed trade tensions, particularly President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on South Korean imports, weighed on global sentiment and accelerated flows into gold and silver. He added that concerns over fiscal discipline and policy credibility have weakened confidence in sovereign bonds and currencies, prompting investors to shift towards precious metals.
Market participants are also tracking domestic policy cues, with attention turning to the Union Budget 2026 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Any changes in import duties or fiscal measures could influence domestic bullion sentiment.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said investors are weighing the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decision, though concerns over the Fed’s independence and speculation that President Trump may announce a new Fed chair this week have overshadowed the meeting. He added that precious metals have benefited from the so-called debasement trade, with investors moving out of bonds and currencies into real assets amid worries over heavy fiscal spending in major economies.
However, some geopolitical risks eased after President Trump said a 'framework of a future deal' had been reached and stepped back from earlier tariff threats against Europe and proposals related to annexing Greenland. These developments led to some trimming of safe-haven positions, while a firmer US dollar added pressure on bullion in global markets.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India rallied, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 27
24 Karat - 16,210
22 Karat- 14,860
18 Karat- 12,161
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,320
22 Karat- 14,960
18 Karat- 12,475
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,195
22 Karat- 14,845
18 Karat- 12,146
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,195
22 Karat- 14,845
18 Karat- 12,146
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,195
22 Karat- 14,845
18 Karat- 12,146
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,195
22 Karat- 14,845
18 Karat- 12,146
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|16,195
|14,845
|12,146
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,200
|14,850
|12,151
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,200
|14,850
|12,151
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,210
|14,860
|12,161
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,320
|14,960
|12,475
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|16,195
|14,845
|12,146
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|16,195
|14,845
|12,146
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,210
|14,860
|12,161
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,320
|14,960
|12.475
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|16,195
|14,845
|12,146
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|16,195
|14,845
|12,146
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,200
|14,850
|12,151
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why have gold and silver prices reached record highs?
What geopolitical factors are influencing gold prices?
Heightened geopolitical risks, trade tensions, and threats of increased tariffs are weighing on global sentiment, accelerating investor flows into gold and silver.
How might the Union Budget 2026 affect domestic gold prices?
Any changes in import duties or fiscal measures announced in the Union Budget 2026 could influence domestic bullion sentiment. The budget is scheduled for February 1.
What is the current price of 24K gold per gram in Delhi?
As of the latest data, 24K gold in Delhi is priced at 16,210 per gram. This reflects the recent rise in gold rates.
