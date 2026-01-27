Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: Gold Prices Today (Jan 27) Continue To Soar, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

LIVE: Gold Prices Today (Jan 27) Continue To Soar, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 27) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices climbed to fresh record highs in domestic futures trade on Tuesday, supported by strong safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Analysts attributed the sharp rise to intensifying safe-haven buying as investors sought protection amid global market turbulence driven by geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said heightened geopolitical risks and renewed trade tensions, particularly President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on South Korean imports, weighed on global sentiment and accelerated flows into gold and silver. He added that concerns over fiscal discipline and policy credibility have weakened confidence in sovereign bonds and currencies, prompting investors to shift towards precious metals.

Market participants are also tracking domestic policy cues, with attention turning to the Union Budget 2026 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Any changes in import duties or fiscal measures could influence domestic bullion sentiment.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said investors are weighing the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decision, though concerns over the Fed’s independence and speculation that President Trump may announce a new Fed chair this week have overshadowed the meeting. He added that precious metals have benefited from the so-called debasement trade, with investors moving out of bonds and currencies into real assets amid worries over heavy fiscal spending in major economies.

However, some geopolitical risks eased after President Trump said a 'framework of a future deal' had been reached and stepped back from earlier tariff threats against Europe and proposals related to annexing Greenland. These developments led to some trimming of safe-haven positions, while a firmer US dollar added pressure on bullion in global markets.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  rallied, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,210

22 Karat- 14,860

18 Karat- 12,161

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,320

22 Karat- 14,960

18 Karat- 12,475

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,195

22 Karat- 14,845

18 Karat- 12,146

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,195 14,845 12,146
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,200 14,850 12,151
Gold Rate in Indore 16,200 14,850 12,151
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,210 14,860 12,161
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,320 14,960 12,475
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,195 14,845 12,146
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,195 14,845 12,146
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,210 14,860 12,161
Gold Rate in Salem 16,320 14,960 12.475
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,195 14,845 12,146
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,195 14,845 12,146
Gold Rate in Patna 16,200 14,850 12,151

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have gold and silver prices reached record highs?

Gold and silver prices have climbed due to strong safe-haven demand amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Investors are seeking protection against global market turbulence and policy concerns.

What geopolitical factors are influencing gold prices?

Heightened geopolitical risks, trade tensions, and threats of increased tariffs are weighing on global sentiment, accelerating investor flows into gold and silver.

How might the Union Budget 2026 affect domestic gold prices?

Any changes in import duties or fiscal measures announced in the Union Budget 2026 could influence domestic bullion sentiment. The budget is scheduled for February 1.

What is the current price of 24K gold per gram in Delhi?

As of the latest data, 24K gold in Delhi is priced at 16,210 per gram. This reflects the recent rise in gold rates.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
