Gold Prices Soar High (March 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed sharply on Wednesday, gaining over Rs 5,000 in futures trade, supported by firm global cues and a softer US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the April contract rose Rs 5,091, or 3.66 per cent, to Rs 1,44,003 per 10 grams.

Analysts attributed the rally to improving sentiment across global commodity markets. Gold prices experienced a notable rally on Wednesday driven by easing geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict and expectations of potential interest rate cuts amid inflation projections, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. The precious metals market reacted positively to the signs of a ceasefire, which has alleviated some of the panic selling witnessed earlier, he added.

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said global central banks have continued to accumulate gold in 2026 despite record-high prices, with China and Kazakhstan among the key buyers.

In international markets, gold futures for April delivery advanced $157.9, or 3.59 per cent, to $4,559.9 per ounce.

Gold rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while a decline in oil prices helped ease concerns over inflation and higher global interest rates, amid reports of a US plan to end the conflict in West Asia, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said. The softer dollar made gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, supporting demand, he added.

With hopes of de-escalation in West Asia and continued dollar weakness, safe-haven demand has started to regain traction, reinforcing gold’s appeal, Trivedi said.

Looking ahead, he noted that gold prices will remain sensitive to the US Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory, movements in the dollar index and geopolitical developments. However, the recent rebound suggests that downside may remain limited unless real yields rise significantly.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 25