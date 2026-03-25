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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Soar High (March 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Soar High (March 25), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 25) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices climbed sharply on Wednesday, gaining over Rs 5,000 in futures trade, supported by firm global cues and a softer US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the April contract rose Rs 5,091, or 3.66 per cent, to Rs 1,44,003 per 10 grams.

Analysts attributed the rally to improving sentiment across global commodity markets. Gold prices experienced a notable rally on Wednesday driven by easing geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict and expectations of potential interest rate cuts amid inflation projections, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. The precious metals market reacted positively to the signs of a ceasefire, which has alleviated some of the panic selling witnessed earlier, he added.

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said global central banks have continued to accumulate gold in 2026 despite record-high prices, with China and Kazakhstan among the key buyers.

In international markets, gold futures for April delivery advanced $157.9, or 3.59 per cent, to $4,559.9 per ounce.

Gold rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while a decline in oil prices helped ease concerns over inflation and higher global interest rates, amid reports of a US plan to end the conflict in West Asia, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said. The softer dollar made gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, supporting demand, he added.

With hopes of de-escalation in West Asia and continued dollar weakness, safe-haven demand has started to regain traction, reinforcing gold’s appeal, Trivedi said.

Looking ahead, he noted that gold prices will remain sensitive to the US Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory, movements in the dollar index and geopolitical developments. However, the recent rebound suggests that downside may remain limited unless real yields rise significantly.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest surge.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,683

22 Karat- 13,460

18 Karat- 11,016

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,837

22 Karat- 13,600

18 Karat- 11,350

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,667

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,001

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,667

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,001

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,667

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,001

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,667

22 Karat- 13,445

18 Karat- 11,001

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,667 13,445 11,001
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,672 13,450 11,006
Gold Rate in Indore 14,672 13,450 11,006
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,682 13,460 11,016
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,837 13,600 11,350
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,667 13,445 11,001
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,667 13,445 11,001
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,682 13,460 11,016
Gold Rate in Salem 14,837 13,600 11,350
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,667 13,445 11,001
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,667 13,445 11,001
Gold Rate in Patna 14,672 13,450 11,006

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the sharp increase in gold prices on Wednesday?

Gold prices climbed due to firm global cues and a softer US dollar. Easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of interest rate cuts also contributed to the rally.

How much did gold prices rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?

On the MCX, gold futures for the April contract rose Rs 5,091, or 3.66 per cent, reaching Rs 1,44,003 per 10 grams.

What is the international market price for gold futures?

In international markets, gold futures for April delivery advanced $157.9, or 3.59 per cent, to $4,559.9 per ounce.

Which countries have been accumulating gold despite high prices?

Global central banks, including China and Kazakhstan, have continued to accumulate gold in 2026, even with record-high prices.

What factors will influence gold prices in the future?

Gold prices will remain sensitive to the US Federal Reserve's policy, movements in the dollar index, and geopolitical developments.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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