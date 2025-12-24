Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Gold Prices Hit The Roof Today (Dec 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

LIVE: Gold Prices Hit The Roof Today (Dec 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 24) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices surged to fresh record highs on Wednesday, as escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts next year boosted safe-haven demand. Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The rally in bullion was supported by weakness in the US currency, with the dollar index slipping around 0.20 per cent during the session, making gold more attractive for holders of overseas currencies.

Domestic spot gold prices have climbed more than 76 per cent year-to-date, while international gold prices have risen over 70 per cent in 2025, putting the metal on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979.

Geopolitical developments continued to underpin prices. The US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two more Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, escalating tensions. Separately, the killing of a Russian army general in a bomb attack on Monday added to geopolitical uncertainty, further supporting demand for gold and silver.

Market participants said bullion prices this year have been driven by aggressive central bank purchases, expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, concerns over the impact of US tariffs, ongoing geopolitical risks, and strong inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 24

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,908 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,750 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,750 13,908
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,800 13,964
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Pune 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,740 13,898
Gold Rate in Indore 12,740 13,898
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,750 13,908
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,800 13,964
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,750 13,908
Gold Rate in Salem 12,800 13,964
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,735 13,893
Gold Rate in Patna 12,740 13,898

 

Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In India Today Gold Price Today Gold Rate Today Bangalore Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price Gold Rate Today Kolkata Gold Rate Today Mumbai Gold Rate Today Chennai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Set Today, Seat Formula Out, Mahayuti Sharing Nearly Final
Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget