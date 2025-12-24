LIVE: Gold Prices Hit The Roof Today (Dec 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices surged to fresh record highs on Wednesday, as escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts next year boosted safe-haven demand. Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The rally in bullion was supported by weakness in the US currency, with the dollar index slipping around 0.20 per cent during the session, making gold more attractive for holders of overseas currencies.

Domestic spot gold prices have climbed more than 76 per cent year-to-date, while international gold prices have risen over 70 per cent in 2025, putting the metal on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979.

Geopolitical developments continued to underpin prices. The US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two more Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, escalating tensions. Separately, the killing of a Russian army general in a bomb attack on Monday added to geopolitical uncertainty, further supporting demand for gold and silver.

Market participants said bullion prices this year have been driven by aggressive central bank purchases, expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, concerns over the impact of US tariffs, ongoing geopolitical risks, and strong inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 24

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,908 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,750 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,893 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,735 per gram for 22-karat gold.