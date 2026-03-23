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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Bleed Today (March 23), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Bleed Today (March 23), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 23) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices saw a steep decline on Monday, tumbling sharply in futures trade as global markets witnessed heavy selling amid rising inflation concerns and a stronger US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery plunged Rs 8,089, or 5.6 per cent, to Rs 1,36,403 per 10 grams. The sharp drop follows last week’s decline, when gold had fallen Rs 13,974, or 8.82 per cent, to close near Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams.

Analysts noted that the metal opened with a significant gap down and may continue its downward trajectory. “Gold resumed with a gap down on Monday and is likely to continue its downside momentum for the fourth consecutive week amid tensions in West Asia that have stoked inflation fears and rate hike bets in the near future,” said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Choice Broking.

“Gold fell below $4,400 per ounce as the ongoing Middle East conflict intensified inflation fears, while major economies face pressure to boost liquidity, including through gold sales, to offset the war's impact,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Over the past week, international gold prices dropped $486.8, or 9.6 per cent, settling at $4,574.9 per ounce. Trivedi added that gold has declined nearly 10 per cent as rising oil prices have heightened inflation concerns, leading markets to price in a prolonged pause or even potential rate hikes by major central banks.

Makda further said the US dollar index has remained firm above the 99 level, putting pressure on the rupee, which has weakened near the 94 mark against the dollar. Elevated crude oil prices and higher import costs are expected to widen India’s trade deficit and add to domestic inflationary pressures, which could continue to weigh on gold prices in the near term.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  crashed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest drop.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 23

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,107

22 Karat- 12,850

18 Karat- 10,517

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,128

22 Karat- 12,950

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,565

22 Karat- 12,435

18 Karat- 10,174

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,565

22 Karat- 12,435

18 Karat- 10,174

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,565

22 Karat- 12,435

18 Karat- 10,174

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 13,565

22 Karat- 12,435

18 Karat- 10,174

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 13,565 12,435 10,174
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 13,570 12,440 10,179
Gold Rate in Indore 14,007 12,440 10,179
Gold Rate in Lucknow 13,580 12,450 10,189
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,128 12,950 10,800
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 13,565 12,435 10,174
Gold Rate in Mysore 13,565 12,435 10,174
Gold Rate in Kanpur 13,580 12,450 10,189
Gold Rate in Salem 14,128 12,950 10,800
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 13,565 12,435 10,174
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 13,565 12,435 10,174
Gold Rate in Patna 13,570 12,440 10,179

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices fall sharply on Monday?

Gold prices plunged due to global market selling amid rising inflation concerns and a stronger US dollar. Futures for April delivery dropped significantly on the MCX.

What is the outlook for gold prices in the near future?

Analysts suggest gold may continue its downward trend. This is attributed to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has stoked inflation fears and rate hike expectations.

How have international gold prices changed recently?

International gold prices dropped by $486.8, or 9.6 percent, settling at $4,574.9 per ounce over the past week. This decline is linked to inflation concerns and potential central bank rate hikes.

What is the current price of 24K gold per gram in Delhi?

As of March 23rd, the price of 24 Karat gold per gram in Delhi is ₹14,107.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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