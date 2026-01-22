Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 22) Dips, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 22) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower in domestic and overseas markets on Thursday, retreating from the record highs scaled earlier in the week.

The pullback came as geopolitical risks eased after signs of cooling tensions around Greenland. In the domestic market, gold prices slipped across purity levels. Twenty-four karat gold was trading at Rs 15,431 per gram, down Rs 229 from the previous session, while 22 karat gold fell by Rs 210 to Rs 14,145 per gram.

The decline followed a sharp rally in recent sessions, when bullion had surged to all-time highs amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” had been reached and stepped back from earlier threats of imposing tariffs on European countries, as well as proposals linked to annexing Greenland. These remarks reduced near-term geopolitical anxiety, prompting investors to scale back positions in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

A firmer US dollar after the comments added further pressure on bullion prices, contributing to the correction from elevated levels.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,446

22 Karat- 14,160

18 Karat- 11,588

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,491

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,850

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,431 14,145 11,573
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,436 14,150 11,578
Gold Rate in Indore 15,436 14,150 11,578
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,446 14,160 11,588
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,491 14,200 11,850
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,431 14,145 11,573
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,431 14,145 11,573
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,446 14,160 11,588
Gold Rate in Salem 15,491 14,200 11,850
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,431 14,145 11,573
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,431 14,145 11,573
Gold Rate in Patna 15,436 14,150 11,578

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices edge lower on Thursday?

Gold and silver prices declined as geopolitical risks eased. Signs of cooling tensions around Greenland and improved sentiment prompted investors to scale back positions in safe-haven assets.

What was the price of 24K gold in India on Thursday?

On Thursday, 24 karat gold was trading at Rs 15,431 per gram. This was a decrease of Rs 229 from the previous trading session.

What was the price of 22K gold in India on Thursday?

On Thursday, 22 karat gold was trading at Rs 14,145 per gram. This represented a fall of Rs 210 from the previous day's trading.

What caused the recent decline in gold prices?

The decline followed a sharp rally to all-time highs driven by geopolitical uncertainty. Remarks from US President Trump eased these tensions, leading to a correction in gold prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
