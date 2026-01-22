LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 22) Dips, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower in domestic and overseas markets on Thursday, retreating from the record highs scaled earlier in the week.

The pullback came as geopolitical risks eased after signs of cooling tensions around Greenland. In the domestic market, gold prices slipped across purity levels. Twenty-four karat gold was trading at Rs 15,431 per gram, down Rs 229 from the previous session, while 22 karat gold fell by Rs 210 to Rs 14,145 per gram.

The decline followed a sharp rally in recent sessions, when bullion had surged to all-time highs amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” had been reached and stepped back from earlier threats of imposing tariffs on European countries, as well as proposals linked to annexing Greenland. These remarks reduced near-term geopolitical anxiety, prompting investors to scale back positions in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

A firmer US dollar after the comments added further pressure on bullion prices, contributing to the correction from elevated levels.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,446

22 Karat- 14,160

18 Karat- 11,588

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,491

22 Karat- 14,200

18 Karat- 11,850

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,431

22 Karat- 14,145

18 Karat- 11,573

