Gold and silver prices declined as geopolitical risks eased. Signs of cooling tensions around Greenland and improved sentiment prompted investors to scale back positions in safe-haven assets.
LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 22) Dips, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 22) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower in domestic and overseas markets on Thursday, retreating from the record highs scaled earlier in the week.
The pullback came as geopolitical risks eased after signs of cooling tensions around Greenland. In the domestic market, gold prices slipped across purity levels. Twenty-four karat gold was trading at Rs 15,431 per gram, down Rs 229 from the previous session, while 22 karat gold fell by Rs 210 to Rs 14,145 per gram.
The decline followed a sharp rally in recent sessions, when bullion had surged to all-time highs amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said a “framework of a future deal” had been reached and stepped back from earlier threats of imposing tariffs on European countries, as well as proposals linked to annexing Greenland. These remarks reduced near-term geopolitical anxiety, prompting investors to scale back positions in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.
A firmer US dollar after the comments added further pressure on bullion prices, contributing to the correction from elevated levels.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 22
24 Karat - 15,446
22 Karat- 14,160
18 Karat- 11,588
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,491
22 Karat- 14,200
18 Karat- 11,850
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,431
22 Karat- 14,145
18 Karat- 11,573
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,431
22 Karat- 14,145
18 Karat- 11,573
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,431
22 Karat- 14,145
18 Karat- 11,573
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,431
22 Karat- 14,145
18 Karat- 11,573
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,431
|14,145
|11,573
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,436
|14,150
|11,578
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,436
|14,150
|11,578
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,446
|14,160
|11,588
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,491
|14,200
|11,850
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,431
|14,145
|11,573
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,431
|14,145
|11,573
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,446
|14,160
|11,588
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,491
|14,200
|11,850
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,431
|14,145
|11,573
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,431
|14,145
|11,573
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,436
|14,150
|11,578
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices edge lower on Thursday?
What was the price of 24K gold in India on Thursday?
On Thursday, 24 karat gold was trading at Rs 15,431 per gram. This was a decrease of Rs 229 from the previous trading session.
What was the price of 22K gold in India on Thursday?
On Thursday, 22 karat gold was trading at Rs 14,145 per gram. This represented a fall of Rs 210 from the previous day's trading.
What caused the recent decline in gold prices?
The decline followed a sharp rally to all-time highs driven by geopolitical uncertainty. Remarks from US President Trump eased these tensions, leading to a correction in gold prices.
