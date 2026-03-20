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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Breathe And Recover Today (March 20), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Breathe And Recover Today (March 20), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 20) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices rebounded on Friday, climbing after the previous session’s sharp fall, as easing tensions in West Asia lifted sentiment across bullion markets. Silver too registered strong gains alongside gold.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 2 delivery rose sharply, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,48,302 per 10 grams around 10:45 am, up Rs 3,348 or 2.30 per cent. During the session, prices also dipped to a low of Rs 1,47,401. At the last count, gold was trading at Rs 1,47,534, higher by Rs 2,580 or 1.78 per cent.

Silver futures for May 5 delivery also advanced, gaining as much as 3.68 per cent, or Rs 8,540, to Rs 2,40,000 per kg. The metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,37,300 and was last quoted at Rs 2,36,903, up Rs 5,443 or 2.35 per cent.

In global markets, both metals moved higher. Comex gold rose 2.40 per cent to $4,716 per ounce, while silver climbed 3.61 per cent to $73.78 per ounce.

According to Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, gold prices have stabilised in early trade, though the metal remains on track for its steepest weekly decline in six years. He attributed the recent correction to rising inflation concerns linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran, along with reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

He added that safe-haven demand had been impacted by a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields, while high crude oil prices have intensified inflation worries and concerns over supply disruptions.

Gold and silver had fallen sharply in the previous session, with gold slipping to around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams and silver to nearly Rs 2.20 lakh per kg.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 20

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,108

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,335

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,218

22 Karat- 13,950

18 Karat- 11,640

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,093

22 Karat- 13,835

18 Karat- 11,320

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,093

22 Karat- 13,835

18 Karat- 11,320

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,093

22 Karat- 13,835

18 Karat- 11,320

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,093

22 Karat- 13,835

18 Karat- 11,320

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,093 13,835 11,320
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,098 13,840 11,325
Gold Rate in Indore 15,098 13,840 11,325
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,108 13,850 11,335
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,218 13,950 11,640
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,093 13,835 11,320
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,093 13,835 11,320
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,108 13,850 11,335
Gold Rate in Salem 15,218 13,950 11,640
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,093 13,835 11,320
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,093 13,835 11,320
Gold Rate in Patna 15,098 13,840 11,325

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices rebound on Friday?

Gold prices rebounded on Friday due to easing tensions in West Asia, which lifted sentiment across bullion markets. This positive sentiment contributed to a sharp rise in gold futures.

What were the price changes for gold and silver futures on MCX?

Gold futures for April 2 delivery rose by 2.30% to Rs 1,48,302 per 10 grams, while silver futures for May 5 delivery gained 3.68% to Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

What factors are influencing gold prices according to the analyst?

Rising inflation concerns linked to the US-Israel conflict, reduced expectations of interest rate cuts, a stronger US dollar, and elevated Treasury yields are impacting gold prices. High crude oil prices also intensify inflation worries.

How do gold prices vary across major Indian cities?

Gold prices vary slightly across major cities. For example, 24 Karat gold per gram in Delhi is Rs 15,108, while in Chennai it is Rs 15,218.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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