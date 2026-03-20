Gold Prices Breathe And Recover Today (March 20), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

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24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices rebounded on Friday, climbing after the previous session’s sharp fall, as easing tensions in West Asia lifted sentiment across bullion markets. Silver too registered strong gains alongside gold.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April 2 delivery rose sharply, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,48,302 per 10 grams around 10:45 am, up Rs 3,348 or 2.30 per cent. During the session, prices also dipped to a low of Rs 1,47,401. At the last count, gold was trading at Rs 1,47,534, higher by Rs 2,580 or 1.78 per cent.

Silver futures for May 5 delivery also advanced, gaining as much as 3.68 per cent, or Rs 8,540, to Rs 2,40,000 per kg. The metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,37,300 and was last quoted at Rs 2,36,903, up Rs 5,443 or 2.35 per cent.

In global markets, both metals moved higher. Comex gold rose 2.40 per cent to $4,716 per ounce, while silver climbed 3.61 per cent to $73.78 per ounce.

According to Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, gold prices have stabilised in early trade, though the metal remains on track for its steepest weekly decline in six years. He attributed the recent correction to rising inflation concerns linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran, along with reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

He added that safe-haven demand had been impacted by a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields, while high crude oil prices have intensified inflation worries and concerns over supply disruptions.

Gold and silver had fallen sharply in the previous session, with gold slipping to around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams and silver to nearly Rs 2.20 lakh per kg.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 20