LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 2) Soars, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Jan 2) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Friday, supported by firm global cues as investors sought safe-haven assets amid growing expectations of lower US interest rates.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Trading activity on Thursday remained limited as the MCX operated only during the day session and was shut for evening trade on account of the New Year holiday.

Gold rose to around $4,385 per ounce on the first trading day of 2026 in international markets, extending the momentum from its strongest annual performance in over four decades, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. He noted that gold prices climbed more than 60 per cent last year, driven by sweeping US tariffs, expectations of lower US borrowing costs, persistent geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying, and renewed inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

On the geopolitical front, Trivedi said factors such as tighter US restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports, renewed Russia-Ukraine attacks during the New Year period that damaged key energy infrastructure, and China’s new export curbs on silver effective January 1 have continued to underpin demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 2

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,635 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,724 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,580 per gram for 22-karat gold.

 

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,500 13,635
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,580 13,724
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Pune 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,490 13,625
Gold Rate in Indore 12,490 13,625
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,500 13,635
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,580 13,724
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,500 13,635
Gold Rate in Salem 12,580 13,724
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,485 13,620
Gold Rate in Patna 12,490 13,625

 

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
