LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 2) Soars, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Friday, supported by firm global cues as investors sought safe-haven assets amid growing expectations of lower US interest rates.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Trading activity on Thursday remained limited as the MCX operated only during the day session and was shut for evening trade on account of the New Year holiday.

Gold rose to around $4,385 per ounce on the first trading day of 2026 in international markets, extending the momentum from its strongest annual performance in over four decades, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. He noted that gold prices climbed more than 60 per cent last year, driven by sweeping US tariffs, expectations of lower US borrowing costs, persistent geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying, and renewed inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

On the geopolitical front, Trivedi said factors such as tighter US restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports, renewed Russia-Ukraine attacks during the New Year period that damaged key energy infrastructure, and China’s new export curbs on silver effective January 1 have continued to underpin demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 2

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,635 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,724 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,580 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,620 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,485 per gram for 22-karat gold.