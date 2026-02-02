Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Continue To Fall After Budget 2026, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Gold Prices Continue To Fall After Budget 2026, Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 2) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today:Gold prices in India witnessed a sharp pullback on Tuesday, giving up a significant part of the record gains seen in the previous session. The decline was mainly driven by profit booking and a stronger US dollar following the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which weighed on safe-haven demand.

The retreat in bullion prices was driven by a combination of global developments.

The appreciation of the US dollar diminished the appeal of gold and other precious metals, as a stronger greenback makes them more expensive for overseas buyers. Silver prices also declined in tandem, underscoring the close correlation between the two metals.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. The move prompted markets to price in the possibility of a more hawkish monetary policy stance, strengthening the dollar and encouraging investors to book profits in non-yielding assets such as gold.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 2

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,168

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,380

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,218

22 Karat- 13,950

18 Karat- 12,000

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,158 13,895 11,370
Gold Rate in Indore 15,158 13,895 11,370
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,168 13,905 11,380
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,218 13,950 12,000
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,168 13,905 11,380
Gold Rate in Salem 15,218 13,950 12,000
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Patna 15,158 13,895 11,370

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of 24K gold per gram in Delhi today?

The price of 24 Karat gold per gram in Delhi today is 15,168. This reflects the recent decline in gold prices across major Indian cities.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
