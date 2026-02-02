Show Quick Read
24K & 22K Gold Price Today:Gold prices in India witnessed a sharp pullback on Tuesday, giving up a significant part of the record gains seen in the previous session. The decline was mainly driven by profit booking and a stronger US dollar following the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which weighed on safe-haven demand.
The retreat in bullion prices was driven by a combination of global developments.
The appreciation of the US dollar diminished the appeal of gold and other precious metals, as a stronger greenback makes them more expensive for overseas buyers. Silver prices also declined in tandem, underscoring the close correlation between the two metals.
Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chair of the Federal Reserve. The move prompted markets to price in the possibility of a more hawkish monetary policy stance, strengthening the dollar and encouraging investors to book profits in non-yielding assets such as gold.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 2
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,168
22 Karat- 13,905
18 Karat- 11,380
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,218
22 Karat- 13,950
18 Karat- 12,000
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,153
22 Karat- 13,890
18 Karat- 11,365
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,153
22 Karat- 13,890
18 Karat- 11,365
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,153
22 Karat- 13,890
18 Karat- 11,365
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,153
22 Karat- 13,890
18 Karat- 11,365
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,153
|13,890
|11,365
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,158
|13,895
|11,370
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,158
|13,895
|11,370
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,168
|13,905
|11,380
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,218
|13,950
|12,000
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,153
|13,890
|11,365
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,153
|13,890
|11,365
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,168
|13,905
|11,380
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,218
|13,950
|12,000
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,153
|13,890
|11,365
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,153
|13,890
|11,365
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,158
|13,895
|11,370
