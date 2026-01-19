Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 19) Soars, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 19) Soars, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 19) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Precious metal prices extended their sharp rally on Monday, with silver breaching the Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time and gold climbing to fresh lifetime highs, supported by strong investor demand and upbeat global cues.

Gold futures also witnessed robust gains, scaling fresh record levels. The February contract jumped by Rs 2,983, or 2.09 per cent, to Rs 1,45,500 per 10 grams. Over the previous week, gold prices have climbed Rs 3,698, or 2.7 per cent, underscoring sustained bullish momentum in the bullion market.

The rally was not confined to domestic markets. Analysts said silver’s recent rally has clearly outpaced that of gold, driven by rising industrial demand and mounting concerns over global supply constraints. The broader precious metals complex has also benefited from heightened geopolitical risks and continued softness in the US currency, which tends to enhance the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,584

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,942

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,673

22 Karat- 13,450

18 Karat- 11,230

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,569 13,355 10,927
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,574 13,360 10,932
Gold Rate in Indore 14,574 13,360 10,932
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,584 13,370 10,942
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,673 13,450 11,230
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,569 13,355 10,927
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,569 13,355 10,927
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,584 13,370 10,942
Gold Rate in Salem 14,673 13,450 11,230
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,569 13,355 10,927
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,569 13,355 10,927
Gold Rate in Patna 14,574 13,360 10,932

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget