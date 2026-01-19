LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 19) Soars, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Precious metal prices extended their sharp rally on Monday, with silver breaching the Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time and gold climbing to fresh lifetime highs, supported by strong investor demand and upbeat global cues.

Gold futures also witnessed robust gains, scaling fresh record levels. The February contract jumped by Rs 2,983, or 2.09 per cent, to Rs 1,45,500 per 10 grams. Over the previous week, gold prices have climbed Rs 3,698, or 2.7 per cent, underscoring sustained bullish momentum in the bullion market.

The rally was not confined to domestic markets. Analysts said silver’s recent rally has clearly outpaced that of gold, driven by rising industrial demand and mounting concerns over global supply constraints. The broader precious metals complex has also benefited from heightened geopolitical risks and continued softness in the US currency, which tends to enhance the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,584

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,942

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,673

22 Karat- 13,450

18 Karat- 11,230

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,569

22 Karat- 13,355

18 Karat- 10,927

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

