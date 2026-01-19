Explorer
LIVE: Gold Price Today (Jan 19) Soars, Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 19) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Precious metal prices extended their sharp rally on Monday, with silver breaching the Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time and gold climbing to fresh lifetime highs, supported by strong investor demand and upbeat global cues.
Gold futures also witnessed robust gains, scaling fresh record levels. The February contract jumped by Rs 2,983, or 2.09 per cent, to Rs 1,45,500 per 10 grams. Over the previous week, gold prices have climbed Rs 3,698, or 2.7 per cent, underscoring sustained bullish momentum in the bullion market.
The rally was not confined to domestic markets. Analysts said silver’s recent rally has clearly outpaced that of gold, driven by rising industrial demand and mounting concerns over global supply constraints. The broader precious metals complex has also benefited from heightened geopolitical risks and continued softness in the US currency, which tends to enhance the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 19
24 Karat - 14,584
22 Karat- 13,370
18 Karat- 10,942
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,673
22 Karat- 13,450
18 Karat- 11,230
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,569
22 Karat- 13,355
18 Karat- 10,927
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,569
22 Karat- 13,355
18 Karat- 10,927
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,569
22 Karat- 13,355
18 Karat- 10,927
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,569
22 Karat- 13,355
18 Karat- 10,927
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,569
|13,355
|10,927
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,574
|13,360
|10,932
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,574
|13,360
|10,932
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,584
|13,370
|10,942
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,673
|13,450
|11,230
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,569
|13,355
|10,927
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,569
|13,355
|10,927
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,584
|13,370
|10,942
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,673
|13,450
|11,230
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,569
|13,355
|10,927
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,569
|13,355
|10,927
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,574
|13,360
|10,932
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
