Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Slip Further Today (Feb 18), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Gold Prices Slip Further Today (Feb 18), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 18) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, even as silver posted gains, with global macro developments and a stronger US dollar weighing on bullion sentiment.

In international markets, gold fell below the $4,900 mark, with softer US Treasury yields offering only limited support and keeping overall sentiment cautious across commodities.

Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also reduced safe-haven demand. Reports indicated that both countries reached an understanding on key principles to guide future nuclear negotiations during talks in Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as more constructive than earlier rounds and said both sides plan to exchange draft texts for a possible agreement, though he cautioned that a final deal is not imminent. He also urged the United States to halt threats of force against Iran.

Market participants said that thin liquidity due to Lunar New Year holidays across parts of Asia further capped gains.

The dollar index edged up 0.10 per cent to 97.25, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 18

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,435

22 Karat- 14,150

18 Karat- 11,580

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,524

22 Karat- 14,230

18 Karat- 12,180

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,420

22 Karat- 14,135

18 Karat- 11,565

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,420

22 Karat- 14,135

18 Karat- 11,565

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,420

22 Karat- 14,135

18 Karat- 11,565

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,420

22 Karat- 14,135

18 Karat- 11,565

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,420 14,135 11,565
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,425 14,140 11,570
Gold Rate in Indore 15,425 14,140 11,570
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,435 14,150 11,580
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,524 14,230 12,180
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,420 14,135 11,565
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,420 14,135 11,565
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,435 14,150 11,580
Gold Rate in Salem 15,524 14,230 12,180
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,420 14,135 11,565
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,420 14,135 11,565
Gold Rate in Patna 15,425 14,140 11,570

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices slip on Wednesday?

Gold prices fell due to global macro developments and a stronger US dollar. Easing geopolitical tensions and thin liquidity also contributed to the decline.

What is the current international market price for gold?

In international markets, gold fell below the $4,900 mark. Softer US Treasury yields offered limited support.

Are there any negotiations between the US and Iran regarding nuclear talks?

Yes, reports indicate that the US and Iran reached an understanding on key principles for future nuclear negotiations during talks in Geneva.

How is the current US dollar strength affecting gold prices?

A stronger US dollar index makes dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, contributing to the slip in gold prices.

What are the gold prices for 24K and 22K gold in Delhi today?

In Delhi today, 24 Karat gold is priced at 15,435 per gram, and 22 Karat gold is priced at 14,150 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Prices Slip Further Today (Feb 18), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Slip Further Today (Feb 18), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: DA Hike Before Holi? Centre Likely To Announce Big Relief By This Date
8th Pay Commission: DA Hike Before Holi? Centre Likely To Announce Big Relief By This Date
Personal Finance
Income Tax Rules 2026: 5 Big Changes In HRA, Allowances And PAN Reporting You Must Know
Income Tax Rules 2026: 5 Big Changes In HRA, Allowances And PAN Reporting You Must Know
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Continue To Fall (Feb 17), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Continue To Fall (Feb 17), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Breaking Alert: Daylight Kidnapping Sparks Baramati Protests, Police Hunt Ongoing
Breaking News: UP Dy CM Brijesh Pathak Slams Insult to Brahmins, Calls Shikha Touch a Grave Crime
Breaking News: Mayawati Declares BSP Will Contest 2027 UP Elections Alone, Rejects Alliances
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget