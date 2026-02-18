Gold Prices Slip Further Today (Feb 18), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, even as silver posted gains, with global macro developments and a stronger US dollar weighing on bullion sentiment.

In international markets, gold fell below the $4,900 mark, with softer US Treasury yields offering only limited support and keeping overall sentiment cautious across commodities.

Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also reduced safe-haven demand. Reports indicated that both countries reached an understanding on key principles to guide future nuclear negotiations during talks in Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the discussions as more constructive than earlier rounds and said both sides plan to exchange draft texts for a possible agreement, though he cautioned that a final deal is not imminent. He also urged the United States to halt threats of force against Iran.

Market participants said that thin liquidity due to Lunar New Year holidays across parts of Asia further capped gains.

The dollar index edged up 0.10 per cent to 97.25, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 18