Gold Prices In Red Today (Feb 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices In Red Today (Feb 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 16) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Monday and are expected to remain volatile in the coming week as investors await fresh signals from key US economic data and Federal Reserve commentary.

Analysts said bullion is likely to witness further consolidation, with market participants closely tracking US inflation figures, GDP data, labour market indicators and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for clarity on the timing of potential rate cuts.

Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG, Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold and silver could continue to move in a consolidative range, though volatility will persist amid incoming US GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, along with remarks from Fed officials.

He noted that stronger-than-expected US employment data have reduced expectations of immediate rate cuts, weighing on bullion. At the same time, safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and buying ahead of the Lunar New Year have lent support.

Central bank buying and a softer dollar offered support, while mixed physical demand, ETF profit-booking and strong US data limited gains. Analysts expect both gold and silver to remain range-bound in the near term as clarity on US monetary policy emerges.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 16

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,659

22 Karat- 14,355

18 Karat- 11,748

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,753

22 Karat- 14,440

18 Karat- 12,350

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,644

22 Karat- 14,340

18 Karat- 11,733

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,644

22 Karat- 14,340

18 Karat- 11,733

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,644

22 Karat- 14,340

18 Karat- 11,733

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,644

22 Karat- 14,340

18 Karat- 11,733

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,644 14,340 11,733
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,649 14,345 11,738
Gold Rate in Indore 15,549 14,345 11,738
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,659 14,355 11,748
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,753 14,440 12,350
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,644 14,340 11,733
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,644 14,340 11,733
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,659 14,355 11,748
Gold Rate in Salem 15,753 14,440 12,350
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,644 14,340 11,733
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,644 14,340 11,733
Gold Rate in Patna 15,649 14,345 11,738

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold prices expected to remain volatile?

Gold prices are expected to remain volatile due to upcoming US economic data and Federal Reserve commentary. Investors are closely watching inflation figures, GDP, labor market data, and FOMC minutes for signals on potential rate cuts.

What factors are currently influencing gold prices?

Stronger US employment data has lowered expectations for immediate rate cuts, impacting bullion. However, safe-haven demand due to geopolitical tensions and pre-Lunar New Year buying are providing support.

What is the current trend for gold and silver prices?

Analysts expect gold and silver to move in a consolidative or range-bound pattern in the near term. This is due to ongoing uncertainty about US monetary policy, despite some supporting factors.

What were the gold prices in major Indian cities on February 16th?

Gold prices in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai varied slightly. For example, 24K gold per gram in Delhi was 15,659, while in Chennai it was 15,753.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
