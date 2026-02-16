Gold Prices In Red Today (Feb 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Monday and are expected to remain volatile in the coming week as investors await fresh signals from key US economic data and Federal Reserve commentary.

Analysts said bullion is likely to witness further consolidation, with market participants closely tracking US inflation figures, GDP data, labour market indicators and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for clarity on the timing of potential rate cuts.

Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG, Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold and silver could continue to move in a consolidative range, though volatility will persist amid incoming US GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, along with remarks from Fed officials.

He noted that stronger-than-expected US employment data have reduced expectations of immediate rate cuts, weighing on bullion. At the same time, safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and buying ahead of the Lunar New Year have lent support.

Central bank buying and a softer dollar offered support, while mixed physical demand, ETF profit-booking and strong US data limited gains. Analysts expect both gold and silver to remain range-bound in the near term as clarity on US monetary policy emerges.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 16