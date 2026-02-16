Gold Prices In Red Today (Feb 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Show Quick Read
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Monday and are expected to remain volatile in the coming week as investors await fresh signals from key US economic data and Federal Reserve commentary.
Analysts said bullion is likely to witness further consolidation, with market participants closely tracking US inflation figures, GDP data, labour market indicators and the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for clarity on the timing of potential rate cuts.
Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG, Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold and silver could continue to move in a consolidative range, though volatility will persist amid incoming US GDP and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, along with remarks from Fed officials.
He noted that stronger-than-expected US employment data have reduced expectations of immediate rate cuts, weighing on bullion. At the same time, safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and buying ahead of the Lunar New Year have lent support.
Central bank buying and a softer dollar offered support, while mixed physical demand, ETF profit-booking and strong US data limited gains. Analysts expect both gold and silver to remain range-bound in the near term as clarity on US monetary policy emerges.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 16
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,659
22 Karat- 14,355
18 Karat- 11,748
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,753
22 Karat- 14,440
18 Karat- 12,350
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,644
22 Karat- 14,340
18 Karat- 11,733
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,644
22 Karat- 14,340
18 Karat- 11,733
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,644
22 Karat- 14,340
18 Karat- 11,733
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,644
22 Karat- 14,340
18 Karat- 11,733
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,644
|14,340
|11,733
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,649
|14,345
|11,738
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,549
|14,345
|11,738
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,659
|14,355
|11,748
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,753
|14,440
|12,350
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,644
|14,340
|11,733
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,644
|14,340
|11,733
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,659
|14,355
|11,748
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,753
|14,440
|12,350
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,644
|14,340
|11,733
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,644
|14,340
|11,733
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,649
|14,345
|11,738
