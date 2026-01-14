Live: Gold Hits Record High Today-Check 24K, 22K Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, rising by Rs 932 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 1,43,173 per 10 grams, driven by growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions. Silver also surged, with futures jumping Rs 12,803 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 2,87,990 per kilogram.

Gold futures for the February contract gained 0.65 per cent, tracking strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. Analysts said persistent geopolitical risks, including unrest in Iran, alongside economic uncertainty, continued to support buying interest in precious metals.

Gold Hovers Near All-Time High on Comex as Rate-Cut Hopes Grow

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for February delivery climbed USD 37.61, or 0.82 per cent, hovering near record levels after touching an intraday peak of USD 4,643.34 per ounce. Silver futures breached the USD 91-per-ounce mark for the first time.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said expectations of multiple US rate cuts this year, along with geopolitical uncertainty, are driving the ongoing rally in bullion. Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence following criminal charges against Chair Jerome Powell initially weighed on the US dollar, further supporting gold prices, he added.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 14

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,415

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,815

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,488

22 Karat- 13,280

18 Karat- 11,080

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Silver price in India today, click here.