Explorer
Live: Gold Hits Record High Today-Check 24K, 22K Rates In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 14) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, rising by Rs 932 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 1,43,173 per 10 grams, driven by growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions. Silver also surged, with futures jumping Rs 12,803 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 2,87,990 per kilogram.
Gold futures for the February contract gained 0.65 per cent, tracking strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. Analysts said persistent geopolitical risks, including unrest in Iran, alongside economic uncertainty, continued to support buying interest in precious metals.
Gold Hovers Near All-Time High on Comex as Rate-Cut Hopes Grow
In the international markets, Comex gold futures for February delivery climbed USD 37.61, or 0.82 per cent, hovering near record levels after touching an intraday peak of USD 4,643.34 per ounce. Silver futures breached the USD 91-per-ounce mark for the first time.
Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said expectations of multiple US rate cuts this year, along with geopolitical uncertainty, are driving the ongoing rally in bullion. Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence following criminal charges against Chair Jerome Powell initially weighed on the US dollar, further supporting gold prices, he added.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 14
24 Karat - 14,415
22 Karat- 13,215
18 Karat- 10,815
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,488
22 Karat- 13,280
18 Karat- 11,080
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,400
22 Karat- 13,200
18 Karat- 10,800
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,400
22 Karat- 13,200
18 Karat- 10,800
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,400
22 Karat- 13,200
18 Karat- 10,800
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,400
22 Karat- 13,200
18 Karat- 10,800
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,400
|13,200
|10,800
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,405
|13,205
|10,805
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,405
|13,205
|10,805
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,415
|13,215
|10,815
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,488
|13,220
|11,080
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,400
|13,200
|10,800
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,400
|13,200
|10,800
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,415
|13,215
|10,815
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,488
|13,280
|11,080
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,400
|13,200
|10,800
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,400
|13,200
|10,800
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,405
|13,205
|10,805
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
West Bengal
ED Tells Calcutta HC No Documents Seized In I-PAC Raid; TMC Plea Disposed
News
‘Leave Iran By Any Means Of Transport’: MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Tamil Nadu
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Compares Women’s Status In North India And Tamil Nadu, Sparks Debate
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion