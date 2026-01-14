Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Live: Gold Hits Record High Today-Check 24K, 22K Rates In Your City

Live: Gold Hits Record High Today-Check 24K, 22K Rates In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 14) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, rising by Rs 932 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 1,43,173 per 10 grams, driven by growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions. Silver also surged, with futures jumping Rs 12,803 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 2,87,990 per kilogram.

Gold futures for the February contract gained 0.65 per cent, tracking strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. Analysts said persistent geopolitical risks, including unrest in Iran, alongside economic uncertainty, continued to support buying interest in precious metals.

Gold Hovers Near All-Time High on Comex as Rate-Cut Hopes Grow

In the international markets, Comex gold futures for February delivery climbed USD 37.61, or 0.82 per cent, hovering near record levels after touching an intraday peak of USD 4,643.34 per ounce. Silver futures breached the USD 91-per-ounce mark for the first time.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said expectations of multiple US rate cuts this year, along with geopolitical uncertainty, are driving the ongoing rally in bullion. Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence following criminal charges against Chair Jerome Powell initially weighed on the US dollar, further supporting gold prices, he added.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 14

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,415

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,815

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Grams) 

24 Karat - 14,488

22 Karat- 13,280

18 Karat- 11,080

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,405 13,205 10,805
Gold Rate in Indore 14,405 13,205 10,805
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,415 13,215 10,815
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,488 13,220 11,080
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,415 13,215 10,815
Gold Rate in Salem 14,488 13,280 11,080
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Patna 14,405 13,205 10,805

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
