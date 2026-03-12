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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Take A Hit (March 12), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Take A Hit (March 12), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 12) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India edged lower on Thursday, while silver recovered from early weakness and traded higher on the back of buying at lower levels.

Analysts noted that buying interest remains strong in the Rs 1,56,000-Rs 1,57,000 demand zone. “As long as prices hold above this base, the medium-term bullish outlook remains intact. A sustained breakout above Rs 1,65,000 could revive bullish momentum toward Rs 1,75,000-Rs 1,80,000,” an analyst said.

Silver, however, showed resilience during the session. MCX May silver futures rebounded after initial losses to trade at Rs 2,71,065 per kg, rising Rs 2,574 or 0.96 per cent. The contract had opened at Rs 2,69,212 per kg, slightly above its previous close of Rs 2,68,491.

The weakness in gold prices followed pressure in global bullion markets as the US dollar strengthened and expectations of near-term interest rate cuts diminished. A stronger dollar typically weighs on precious metals by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In overseas markets, spot gold slipped 0.2 per cent to $5,165.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.2 per cent to $5,171.40 per ounce. Spot silver remained largely steady at $85.82 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee touched a fresh record low on Thursday as rising crude oil prices and a firm US dollar continued to exert pressure on the local currency. The rupee fell 0.3 per cent to 92.3575 against the dollar, surpassing its previous lifetime low of 92.3475 recorded earlier this week.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  fell, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,237

22 Karat- 14,885

18 Karat- 12,182

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,331

22 Karat- 14,970

18 Karat- 12,700

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,222

22 Karat- 14,870

18 Karat- 12,167

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,222

22 Karat- 14,870

18 Karat- 12,167

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,222

22 Karat- 14,870

18 Karat- 12,167

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,222

22 Karat- 14,870

18 Karat- 12,167

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,222 14,870 12,167
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,227 14,875 12,172
Gold Rate in Indore 16,227 14,875 12,172
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,237 14,885 12,182
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,331 14,970 12,700
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,222 14,870 12,167
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,222 14,870 12,167
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,237 14,885 12,182
Gold Rate in Salem 16,331 14,970 12,700
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,222 14,870 12,167
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,222 14,870 12,167
Gold Rate in Patna 16,227 14,875 12,172

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend for gold prices in India?

Gold prices in India edged lower on Thursday. Analysts remain bullish as long as prices hold above the Rs 1,56,000-Rs 1,57,000 demand zone.

Why are gold prices falling globally?

Global gold prices are under pressure due to a strengthening US dollar and diminished expectations of near-term interest rate cuts.

How is silver performing in the Indian market?

Silver recovered from early weakness and is trading higher. MCX May silver futures rebounded, showing resilience with buying interest at lower levels.

What is the impact of the Indian rupee's performance on gold prices?

The Indian rupee touched a fresh record low, with a firm US dollar exerting pressure. This global dollar strength generally weighs on precious metals.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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