Gold Prices Surge to New Peak Today (Jan 12): Check 22K & 24K Rates in Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 12) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

24K & 22K & 18K Gold Price Today: Gold futures touched fresh highs in domestic and international markets on Monday as investors sought safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns surrounding a probe involving the US Federal Reserve and its chair.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Prices Hit Record High on MCX as February Futures Surge 1.8%

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery jumped Rs 2,431, or 1.8 per cent, to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams. The yellow metal has gained Rs 3,058, or 2.25 per cent, over the past week.

Gold prices surged to record highs across domestic and global markets as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid mounting uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions. The rally followed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said the Department of Justice had issued subpoenas to the central bank and threatened criminal action over his June testimony related to the Fed’s USD 2.5 billion office renovation project, an issue that has drawn sharp criticism from President Donald Trump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 12

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 14,230 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold), Rs 13,045 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 10,676 for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 14,313 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold), Rs 13,120 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 10,945 for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 14,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold), Rs 13,030 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 10,661 for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 14,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold), Rs 13,030 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 10,661 for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 14,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold), Rs 13,030 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 10,661 for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 14,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold), Rs 13,030 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 10,661 for 18-karat gold.

Also Read- Silver Prices Hit New Peak Today (Jan 12) : Check 1-Gram and 1-Kg Rates In Your City

 

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,215 13,030 10,661
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,220 13,035 10,666
Gold Rate in Indore 14,220 13,035 10,666
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,230 13,045 10,676
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,313 13,120 10,945
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,215 13,030 10,661
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,215 13,030 10,661
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,230 13,045 10,676
Gold Rate in Salem 14,313 13,120 10,945
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,215 13,030 10,661
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,215 13,030 10,661
Gold Rate in Patna 14,220 13,035 10,666

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

 

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
