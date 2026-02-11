Show Quick Read
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global bullion markets, even as domestic equity benchmarks traded in the red, reflecting a cautious mood among investors.
Market participants attributed the decline in bullion to a firmer US dollar, which dampened global sentiment. The dollar index edged up 0.09 per cent to 96.90, making precious metals more expensive for overseas buyers and limiting upside momentum.
Kotak Securities said gold retreated after two sessions of gains as investors locked in profits in a volatile market still stabilising after a historic correction. The brokerage added that attention has shifted to retail sales data, while broader macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to underpin bullion despite near-term volatility.
Gold prices continue to track global cues, with movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and geopolitical developments influencing investor sentiment. Analysts said safe-haven demand and expectations around central bank policy decisions remain key drivers for bullion prices in the near term.
Market participants are also closely watching inflation trends and global economic data, as these factors could determine the next direction for gold prices.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 11
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,866
22 Karat- 14,545
18 Karat- 11,904
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,928
22 Karat- 14,600
18 Karat- 12,540
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,851
22 Karat- 14,530
18 Karat- 11,889
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,851
22 Karat- 14,530
18 Karat- 11,889
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,851
22 Karat- 14,530
18 Karat- 11,889
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,851
22 Karat- 14,530
18 Karat- 11,889
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,851
|14,530
|11,889
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,856
|14,535
|11,894
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,856
|14,535
|11,894
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,866
|14,545
|11,904
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,928
|14,600
|12,540
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,851
|14,530
|11,889
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,851
|14,530
|11,889
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,866
|14,545
|11,904
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,928
|14,600
|12,540
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,851
|14,530
|11,889
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,851
|14,530
|11,889
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,856
|14,535
|11,894
