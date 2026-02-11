Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Remain Volatile (Feb 11), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Gold Prices Remain Volatile (Feb 11), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities Across India

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 11) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global bullion markets, even as domestic equity benchmarks traded in the red, reflecting a cautious mood among investors.

Market participants attributed the decline in bullion to a firmer US dollar, which dampened global sentiment. The dollar index edged up 0.09 per cent to 96.90, making precious metals more expensive for overseas buyers and limiting upside momentum.

Kotak Securities said gold retreated after two sessions of gains as investors locked in profits in a volatile market still stabilising after a historic correction. The brokerage added that attention has shifted to retail sales data, while broader macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to underpin bullion despite near-term volatility.

Gold prices continue to track global cues, with movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and geopolitical developments influencing investor sentiment. Analysts said safe-haven demand and expectations around central bank policy decisions remain key drivers for bullion prices in the near term.

Market participants are also closely watching inflation trends and global economic data, as these factors could determine the next direction for gold prices.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 11

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,866

22 Karat- 14,545

18 Karat- 11,904

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,928

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 12,540

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,851

22 Karat- 14,530

18 Karat- 11,889

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,851

22 Karat- 14,530

18 Karat- 11,889

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,851

22 Karat- 14,530

18 Karat- 11,889

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,851

22 Karat- 14,530

18 Karat- 11,889

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,851 14,530 11,889
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,856 14,535 11,894
Gold Rate in Indore 15,856 14,535 11,894
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,866 14,545 11,904
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,928 14,600 12,540
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,851 14,530 11,889
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,851 14,530 11,889
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,866 14,545 11,904
Gold Rate in Salem 15,928 14,600 12,540
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,851 14,530 11,889
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,851 14,530 11,889
Gold Rate in Patna 15,856 14,535 11,894

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices slip on Wednesday?

Gold prices slipped due to weakness in global bullion markets and a firmer US dollar. The dollar's strength made gold more expensive for international buyers, dampening sentiment.

What factors are supporting bullion prices despite near-term volatility?

Broader macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to support bullion. Investors are also shifting attention to retail sales data.

What are the gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi and Chennai?

In Delhi, 24 Karat gold is priced at 15,866 per gram. In Chennai, it is 15,928 per gram.

What is the price of 22 Karat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata?

The price for 22 Karat gold in Mumbai is 14,530 per gram. Similarly, in Kolkata, it is also 14,530 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
