24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global bullion markets, even as domestic equity benchmarks traded in the red, reflecting a cautious mood among investors.

Market participants attributed the decline in bullion to a firmer US dollar, which dampened global sentiment. The dollar index edged up 0.09 per cent to 96.90, making precious metals more expensive for overseas buyers and limiting upside momentum.

Kotak Securities said gold retreated after two sessions of gains as investors locked in profits in a volatile market still stabilising after a historic correction. The brokerage added that attention has shifted to retail sales data, while broader macro uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing continue to underpin bullion despite near-term volatility.

Gold prices continue to track global cues, with movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and geopolitical developments influencing investor sentiment. Analysts said safe-haven demand and expectations around central bank policy decisions remain key drivers for bullion prices in the near term.

Market participants are also closely watching inflation trends and global economic data, as these factors could determine the next direction for gold prices.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest decline.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Feb 11