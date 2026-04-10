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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Take A Slight Tumble (April 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Take A Slight Tumble (April 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (April 10) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices fell on MCX due to profit-taking.
  • MCX gold shows buying at lower levels, needs breakout.
  • Precious metals pressured by rotation to riskier assets.

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Friday, with both gold and silver trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as profit booking set in amid easing safe-haven demand.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for May 5 delivery fell 0.7 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 2,42,067 per kg. The metal touched a high of Rs 2,43,704 earlier in the session and was last seen at Rs 2,42,899, down Rs 869 or 0.36 per cent.

Analysts noted that MCX gold is holding above Rs 1,52,500, with some buying emerging at lower levels, though momentum remains weak. A sustained move above Rs 1,53,000 could revive bullish sentiment towards Rs 1,55,000.

On the downside, a break below Rs 1,52,000 may push prices towards Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 1,48,000. The overall bias remains mildly positive, but a clear breakout is needed to confirm further upside.

Precious metals have faced pressure in recent sessions as investors rotate towards riskier assets such as equities, amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions. However, lingering uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran situation may limit the downside in bullion prices.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,315

22 Karat- 14,040

18 Karat- 11,490

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,409

22 Karat- 14,125

18 Karat- 11,775

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,300

22 Karat- 14,025

18 Karat- 11,475

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,300

22 Karat- 14,025

18 Karat- 11,475

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,300

22 Karat- 14,025

18 Karat- 11,475

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,300

22 Karat- 14,025

18 Karat- 11,475

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,300 14,025 11,475
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,035 14,030 11,480
Gold Rate in Indore 15,035 14,030 11,480
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,315 14,040 11,490
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,409 14,125 11,775
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,300 14,025 11,475
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,300 14,025 11,475
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,315 14,040 11,490
Gold Rate in Salem 15,409 14,125 11,775
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,300 14,025 11,475
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,300 14,025 11,475
Gold Rate in Patna 15,305 14,030 11,480

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices slip on Friday?

Gold prices slipped due to profit booking and easing safe-haven demand. Investors are also rotating towards riskier assets like equities.

What are the current price levels for MCX gold?

MCX gold is currently holding above Rs 1,52,500. A sustained move above Rs 1,53,000 could lead to Rs 1,55,000, while a break below Rs 1,52,000 might push it towards Rs 1,50,000.

How have geopolitical tensions affected gold prices?

Easing geopolitical tensions have put pressure on precious metals. However, lingering uncertainty, particularly regarding the US-Iran situation, may limit further downside.

What is the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi today?

The price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi per gram is Rs 15,315. The price for 22 Karat gold is Rs 14,040, and for 18 Karat, it is Rs 11,490.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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