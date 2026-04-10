Gold Prices Take A Slight Tumble (April 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices fell on MCX due to profit-taking.

MCX gold shows buying at lower levels, needs breakout.

Precious metals pressured by rotation to riskier assets.

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices slipped on Friday, with both gold and silver trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as profit booking set in amid easing safe-haven demand.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for May 5 delivery fell 0.7 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 2,42,067 per kg. The metal touched a high of Rs 2,43,704 earlier in the session and was last seen at Rs 2,42,899, down Rs 869 or 0.36 per cent.

Analysts noted that MCX gold is holding above Rs 1,52,500, with some buying emerging at lower levels, though momentum remains weak. A sustained move above Rs 1,53,000 could revive bullish sentiment towards Rs 1,55,000.

On the downside, a break below Rs 1,52,000 may push prices towards Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 1,48,000. The overall bias remains mildly positive, but a clear breakout is needed to confirm further upside.

Precious metals have faced pressure in recent sessions as investors rotate towards riskier assets such as equities, amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions. However, lingering uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran situation may limit the downside in bullion prices.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India slipped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest downfall.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On April 10