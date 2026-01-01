Buy Or Wait? Gold Rate In India Today (Jan 1) Up Marginally; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices remained volatile on Thursday, starting the New Year with modest gains. Traders noted that Gold Rates in India inched up, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Despite the mild decline at the year-end, gold delivered an outstanding performance in 2025, logging gains of 73.45 per cent, or Rs 58,310, from Rs 79,390 per 10 grams recorded on January 1.

Commenting on the trend, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said gold prices softened on the final trading day of the year, but the yellow metal still marked its strongest annual performance in over four decades.

The US Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes, released on Tuesday, showed that most policymakers view further rate cuts as appropriate if inflation continues to ease, though they remain divided on the timing and extent of future reductions.

Trivedi of Reliance Securities added that lingering uncertainty over a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, renewed tensions in the Middle East and friction between the US and Venezuela continue to underpin demand for safe-haven assets.

According to JP Morgan, international gold prices are expected to average $5,055 per ounce by the final quarter of 2026 and rise towards $5,400 per ounce by the end of 2027.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 1

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,521 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,395 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,614 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,440 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,506 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,380 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,506 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,380 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,506 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,380 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,506 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,380 per gram for 22-karat gold.