Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Remained Steady (Feb 1), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Gold Prices Remained Steady (Feb 1), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Feb 1) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India remained steady on Sunday after touching record levels a day earlier. Market activity was influenced by profit booking and movements in the US dollar following the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which reduced fresh safe-haven buying.

Bullion prices were shaped by a mix of global factors. A stronger US dollar made gold and other precious metals less attractive for overseas buyers. Silver prices also moved in line with gold, reflecting the close link between the two metals.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. The development led markets to reassess future monetary policy expectations, supporting the dollar and prompting consolidation in non-yielding assets like gold.

In global markets, gold traded below the record high of around $5,626 per ounce reached earlier in the week, following an exceptionally strong monthly rally. In New York spot markets, prices stabilised as analysts described the move as a natural pause after an extended surge.

Market experts said that continued central bank purchases and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to support gold’s long-term outlook. Gold rates in India, including prices in Delhi and other major cities, reflected this consolidation phase.

Traders observed that Gold Rates in India stayed largely unchanged, with Gold Prices in Delhi and other major cities reflecting the current market consolidation.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 31

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,073

22 Karat- 14,735

18 Karat- 12,059

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,255

22 Karat- 14,900

18 Karat- 12,800

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,058

22 Karat- 14,720

18 Karat- 12,044

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,063 14,725 12,049
Gold Rate in Indore 16,063 14,725 12,049
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,073 14,735 12,059
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,255 14,900 12,800
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,073 14,735 12,059
Gold Rate in Salem 16,255 14,900 12,800
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,058 14,720 12,044
Gold Rate in Patna 16,063 14,725 12,049

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices remain steady on Sunday?

Gold prices remained steady after touching record levels due to profit booking and a stronger US dollar. The announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair also reduced safe-haven buying.

How did the US dollar impact gold prices?

A stronger US dollar made gold and other precious metals less attractive for overseas buyers. This influenced investor sentiment and led to consolidation in non-yielding assets like gold.

What is the long-term outlook for gold prices?

Market experts believe that continued central bank purchases and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to support gold's long-term outlook.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget