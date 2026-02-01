Gold Prices Remained Steady (Feb 1), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India remained steady on Sunday after touching record levels a day earlier. Market activity was influenced by profit booking and movements in the US dollar following the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which reduced fresh safe-haven buying.

Bullion prices were shaped by a mix of global factors. A stronger US dollar made gold and other precious metals less attractive for overseas buyers. Silver prices also moved in line with gold, reflecting the close link between the two metals.

Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. The development led markets to reassess future monetary policy expectations, supporting the dollar and prompting consolidation in non-yielding assets like gold.

In global markets, gold traded below the record high of around $5,626 per ounce reached earlier in the week, following an exceptionally strong monthly rally. In New York spot markets, prices stabilised as analysts described the move as a natural pause after an extended surge.

Market experts said that continued central bank purchases and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to support gold’s long-term outlook. Gold rates in India, including prices in Delhi and other major cities, reflected this consolidation phase.

Traders observed that Gold Rates in India stayed largely unchanged, with Gold Prices in Delhi and other major cities reflecting the current market consolidation.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 31