Gold Prices Remained Steady (Feb 1), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India remained steady on Sunday after touching record levels a day earlier. Market activity was influenced by profit booking and movements in the US dollar following the announcement of a new Federal Reserve Chair, which reduced fresh safe-haven buying.
Bullion prices were shaped by a mix of global factors. A stronger US dollar made gold and other precious metals less attractive for overseas buyers. Silver prices also moved in line with gold, reflecting the close link between the two metals.
Investor sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. The development led markets to reassess future monetary policy expectations, supporting the dollar and prompting consolidation in non-yielding assets like gold.
In global markets, gold traded below the record high of around $5,626 per ounce reached earlier in the week, following an exceptionally strong monthly rally. In New York spot markets, prices stabilised as analysts described the move as a natural pause after an extended surge.
Market experts said that continued central bank purchases and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to support gold’s long-term outlook. Gold rates in India, including prices in Delhi and other major cities, reflected this consolidation phase.
Traders observed that Gold Rates in India stayed largely unchanged, with Gold Prices in Delhi and other major cities reflecting the current market consolidation.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 31
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,073
22 Karat- 14,735
18 Karat- 12,059
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,255
22 Karat- 14,900
18 Karat- 12,800
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,058
22 Karat- 14,720
18 Karat- 12,044
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,058
22 Karat- 14,720
18 Karat- 12,044
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,058
22 Karat- 14,720
18 Karat- 12,044
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,058
22 Karat- 14,720
18 Karat- 12,044
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|16,058
|14,720
|12,044
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,063
|14,725
|12,049
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,063
|14,725
|12,049
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,073
|14,735
|12,059
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,255
|14,900
|12,800
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|16,058
|14,720
|12,044
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|16,058
|14,720
|12,044
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,073
|14,735
|12,059
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,255
|14,900
|12,800
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|16,058
|14,720
|12,044
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|16,058
|14,720
|12,044
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,063
|14,725
|12,049
