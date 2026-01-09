Gold Price Surges Today: Check Jan 9 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K & 18K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged higher on Friday in both domestic and global futures markets, as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid mounting political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and several Latin American nations.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Bullion prices are hovering close to record highs in global markets and could scale fresh peaks if geopolitical tensions intensify or upcoming US economic data bolsters expectations of sharper-than-anticipated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, according to Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 9

Gold Price In Delhi Today



The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,886 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,730 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,418 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,680 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

