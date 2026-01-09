Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price Surges Today: Check Jan 9 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Gold Price Surges Today: Check Jan 9 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 9) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K & 18K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged higher on Friday in both domestic and global futures markets, as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid mounting political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and several Latin American nations.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Bullion prices are hovering close to record highs in global markets and could scale fresh peaks if geopolitical tensions intensify or upcoming US economic data bolsters expectations of sharper-than-anticipated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, according to Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 9

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,886 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,730 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,418 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,680 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 13,886 12,730 10,418
Gold Rate in Chennai 13,964 12,800 10,680
Gold Rate in Bangalore 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Mumbai 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Pune 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Kolkata 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 13,876 12,720 10,408
Gold Rate in Indore 13,876 12,720 10,408
Gold Rate in Lucknow 13,886 12,730 10,418
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 13,964 12,800 10,680
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Mysore 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Kanpur 13,886 12,730 10,418
Gold Rate in Salem 13,964 12,800 10,680
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 13,871 12,715 10,403
Gold Rate in Patna 13,876 12,720 10,408

To check Silver price in India today, click here.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Friday?

Gold prices edged higher due to investors seeking safe-haven assets amid political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Latin American nations.

What are the current gold prices in Delhi for different karats?

In Delhi, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 13,886 per gram, 22-karat at Rs 12,730 per gram, and 18-karat at Rs 10,418 per gram.

Which cities have the highest gold prices per gram for 24-karat gold?

Chennai has the highest 24-karat gold price at Rs 13,964 per gram, followed closely by Ahmedabad and Patna at Rs 13,876 per gram.

Could gold prices reach new peaks?

Gold prices may scale fresh peaks if geopolitical tensions escalate or upcoming US economic data suggests sharper interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Opinion
Embed widget