Gold prices edged higher due to investors seeking safe-haven assets amid political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Latin American nations.
Gold Price Surges Today: Check Jan 9 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 9) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities.
24K & 22K & 18K Gold Price Today: Gold prices edged higher on Friday in both domestic and global futures markets, as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid mounting political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and several Latin American nations.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Bullion prices are hovering close to record highs in global markets and could scale fresh peaks if geopolitical tensions intensify or upcoming US economic data bolsters expectations of sharper-than-anticipated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, according to Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 9
Gold Price In Delhi Today
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,886 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,730 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,418 for 18-Karat.
Gold Price In Chennai Today
The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,964 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,680 for 18-Karat.
Gold Price In Bengaluru Today
The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.
Gold Price In Mumbai Today
The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.
Gold Price In Pune Today
The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.
Gold Price In Kolkata Today
The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,871 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,403 for 18-Karat.
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Delhi
|13,886
|12,730
|10,418
|Gold Rate in Chennai
|13,964
|12,800
|10,680
|Gold Rate in Bangalore
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Mumbai
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Pune
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Kolkata
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|13,876
|12,720
|10,408
|Gold Rate in Indore
|13,876
|12,720
|10,408
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|13,886
|12,730
|10,418
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|13,964
|12,800
|10,680
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|13,886
|12,730
|10,418
|Gold Rate in Salem
|13,964
|12,800
|10,680
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|13,871
|12,715
|10,403
|Gold Rate in Patna
|13,876
|12,720
|10,408
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices increase on Friday?
What are the current gold prices in Delhi for different karats?
In Delhi, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 13,886 per gram, 22-karat at Rs 12,730 per gram, and 18-karat at Rs 10,418 per gram.
Which cities have the highest gold prices per gram for 24-karat gold?
Chennai has the highest 24-karat gold price at Rs 13,964 per gram, followed closely by Ahmedabad and Patna at Rs 13,876 per gram.
Could gold prices reach new peaks?
Gold prices may scale fresh peaks if geopolitical tensions escalate or upcoming US economic data suggests sharper interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.