Gold Price Today In Chennai: Yellow Metal Steadies As Markets React To RBI Policy Hold

HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Chennai: Yellow Metal Steadies As Markets React To RBI Policy Hold

Since most of the gold is imported, changes in the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar have a direct effect on local gold prices, including those in Chennai.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:17 PM (IST)

Gold rates in Chennai recorded a modest rise on Tuesday, keeping in line with national pricing movements. According to the latest available data, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,380 per gram, while the 24-karat variant (999 gold) costs Rs 10,233 per gram.

India’s position as the world’s second-largest gold consumer underscores its sensitivity to international price swings and import-related charges. Since most of the gold is imported, changes in the rupee’s exchange rate against the dollar have a direct effect on local gold prices, including those in Chennai.

Currency Movements and Taxation Keep Prices Elevated

As global gold is priced in US dollars, any depreciation in the rupee leads to a corresponding increase in the landed cost of gold. In Chennai, this dynamic is further compounded by import duties, GST, and state-level taxes, all of which contribute to the final price paid by consumers.

Beyond these structural cost factors, gold’s appeal is also driven by its safe-haven status. During periods of economic stress or inflationary pressures, investors traditionally turn to gold as a reliable asset class. The current financial landscape, with mixed global signals and equity market volatility, continues to support this trend.

Also Read : RBI MPC August Highlights: Rate Decision, Inflation Outlook, GDP Forecast — Top Takeaways

RBI’s Rate Pause Jolts Markets; Gold Gains Shine

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent following its August 6 MPC meeting triggered selling across Indian stock markets. Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s reiteration of the “neutral” policy stance weighed on investor sentiment, with rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, auto, and financials bearing the brunt.

Markets, which began on a flat note, turned decisively negative after the policy announcement, leading investors to seek refuge in gold and other stable assets.

Across major Indian cities, gold rates have remained elevated. In Delhi, prices have reached Rs 9,395 (22K) and Rs 10,248 (24K) per gram, while in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, rates mirror those in Chennai. Only Ahmedabad and Indore show a slight increase, with 22K gold priced at Rs 9,385 and 24K gold at Rs 10,238.

As economic policy continues to evolve and global uncertainties linger, gold in Chennai remains a popular choice for those looking to balance risk and preserve value in their investment portfolios.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
