Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Climbs In Chennai: Precious Metal Remains Strong As Global Factors Weigh In

Gold Price Climbs In Chennai: Precious Metal Remains Strong As Global Factors Weigh In

As of today, 22-karat gold in Chennai is priced at Rs 9,370 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 10,222 per gram, according to the latest figures.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)

Gold prices in Chennai moved higher in the latest session, mirroring a broader national trend. With India depending primarily on imports to satisfy its substantial domestic gold demand, cities like Chennai remain central to the country’s bullion trade activity.

As of today, 22-karat gold in Chennai is priced at Rs 9,370 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 10,222 per gram, according to the latest figures. These prices reflect consistent gains influenced by both international cues and India’s own tax policies.

Import Costs, Dollar Movement Shape Chennai’s Gold Price

As gold is dollar-denominated globally, the movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on gold prices in India. A weaker rupee translates to higher import costs, affecting end-user prices in Chennai and other key gold-buying regions.

Other domestic price drivers include import duties, GST, and Tamil Nadu-specific tax regulations. Despite some contribution from recycled gold, the Indian market still relies heavily on imported bullion, adding another layer of volatility to local prices.

Also read : Markets Remain Heavily Volatile As RBI MPC Discusses Key Rates, Sensex, Nifty Open Session In Red

Safe-Haven Appeal Keeps Demand Intact in Chennai

Amid continued macroeconomic uncertainties, gold remains a favoured investment for its safe-haven attributes. In Chennai, demand has held steady as investors and families continue to see value in gold as a protection against inflation and currency fluctuations.

This sentiment is mirrored nationwide. In comparison, Delhi and Lucknow reported slightly higher rates at Rs 9,385 for 22K and Rs 10,237 for 24K gold. Meanwhile, cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune shared Chennai’s rate levels.

As the festive season draws closer, jewellers in Chennai anticipate stable demand. Backed by cultural affinity and economic caution, gold is expected to retain its relevance in portfolios and households alike.

Also Read : ‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Gold Price Today In Chennai Gold Rates In Chennai Today Chennai August 5 Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
ABP Decodes
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget