Gold Price Climbs In Chennai: Precious Metal Remains Strong As Global Factors Weigh In

Gold prices in Chennai moved higher in the latest session, mirroring a broader national trend. With India depending primarily on imports to satisfy its substantial domestic gold demand, cities like Chennai remain central to the country’s bullion trade activity.

As of today, 22-karat gold in Chennai is priced at Rs 9,370 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 10,222 per gram, according to the latest figures. These prices reflect consistent gains influenced by both international cues and India’s own tax policies.

Import Costs, Dollar Movement Shape Chennai’s Gold Price

As gold is dollar-denominated globally, the movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on gold prices in India. A weaker rupee translates to higher import costs, affecting end-user prices in Chennai and other key gold-buying regions.

Other domestic price drivers include import duties, GST, and Tamil Nadu-specific tax regulations. Despite some contribution from recycled gold, the Indian market still relies heavily on imported bullion, adding another layer of volatility to local prices.

Safe-Haven Appeal Keeps Demand Intact in Chennai

Amid continued macroeconomic uncertainties, gold remains a favoured investment for its safe-haven attributes. In Chennai, demand has held steady as investors and families continue to see value in gold as a protection against inflation and currency fluctuations.

This sentiment is mirrored nationwide. In comparison, Delhi and Lucknow reported slightly higher rates at Rs 9,385 for 22K and Rs 10,237 for 24K gold. Meanwhile, cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune shared Chennai’s rate levels.

As the festive season draws closer, jewellers in Chennai anticipate stable demand. Backed by cultural affinity and economic caution, gold is expected to retain its relevance in portfolios and households alike.

