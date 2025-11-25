Lucknow Gold Prices Jump On November 25, See What Is Driving The Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold prices climbed sharply on Tuesday, drawing heightened attention from buyers and investors in Lucknow as domestic rates responded to global cues and currency fluctuations.

With global gold priced in US dollars, any shift in the rupee has a direct impact on domestic rates. A softer rupee typically increases the cost of imported gold, and Tuesday’s uptick in international prices pushed local markets higher as well. In Lucknow, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 12,719 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,660 per gram.

These movements reflect broader global sentiment, shaped by bond yield volatility, expectations surrounding key central bank decisions, and changes in investor risk appetite. As economic uncertainty persists worldwide, gold remains an attractive safe-haven asset.

Despite increased efforts to improve formal collection networks and expand recycling, the contribution of recycled gold remains limited. As a result, India’s domestic pricing structure continues to be influenced heavily by international market behaviour. Global macroeconomic signals, geopolitical developments, and central bank policy decisions all feed into local rate changes.

Across India, gold prices displayed a largely uniform pattern on Tuesday. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad hovered around Rs 12,704–12,719 per gram for 24-karat gold. Lucknow’s pricing remains aligned with the upper end of this band.

Latest Gold Rates Across Major Cities

Delhi: Rs 12,719 (24K), Rs 11,660 (22K)

Chennai: Rs 12,786 (24K), Rs 11,720 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Kolkata: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,709 (24K), Rs 11,650 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,704 (24K), Rs 11,645 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,709 (24K), Rs 11,650 (22K)

Lucknow: Rs 12,719 (24K), Rs 11,660 (22K)

Gold’s Appeal Remains Strong in Times of Uncertainty

For investors in Lucknow, gold continues to serve as a reliable hedge against inflation, market volatility, and geopolitical unpredictability. As economic uncertainties persist globally, many households and traders are opting to secure their positions in gold, especially during periods of price momentum.

Local jewellers in Lucknow reported a mixed response to Tuesday's surge, noting that while some buyers prefer to wait for dips, others see rising prices as a sign to purchase early before costs climb further. With wedding demand expected to pick up in the coming weeks, the city’s bullion market is likely to stay active.

At a time of swift market changes, gold remains one of the few assets that continues to represent security and long-term stability for Indian consumers. As global cues evolve, Lucknow’s gold buyers will be watching closely to see how prices trend in the days ahead.