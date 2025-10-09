Gold Price In Lucknow Today: Investors Book Profits After Record Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold prices softened on Thursday as investors took profits after the yellow metal reached record levels in domestic markets. On MCX, December gold futures tumbled by Rs 1,098, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 1,22,111 per 10 grams, retreating from Wednesday’s record of Rs 1,23,450 per 10 grams. Silver futures also declined by Rs 1,008, or 0.67 per cent, closing at Rs 1,48,847 per kilogram after hitting Rs 1,50,282 per kilogram.

Internationally, Comex gold futures fell 0.34 per cent to $4,056.85 per ounce, while silver futures slipped 1.17 per cent to $48.42 per ounce. Market analysts attribute the correction to profit-booking following a four-day rally, coupled with the easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said, “Gold prices pulled back on Thursday after a four-day rally that took the metal above $4,000 per ounce, amid profit-taking, as the first step toward a peace deal between Israel and Hamas eased demand for safe-haven assets.”

Global and US Factors Driving Market Movements

The downward correction comes amid significant global developments. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of his 20-point peace plan after talks in Egypt. Meanwhile, the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting revealed widespread support for cutting interest rates, though the exact number of future cuts remains uncertain.

The US government shutdown, now on its ninth day, continues to keep the dollar soft, supporting gold and silver prices. Investors are expected to watch closely for remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which may indicate the central bank’s next steps on monetary policy. Market observers also noted that prolonged economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments could dictate further bullion movements in the coming days.

Gold Rates in Lucknow Today

In Lucknow, gold is trading at Rs 11,395 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 12,430 per gram for 24-karat (999) gold. With fluctuating global cues and domestic demand, gold continues to be viewed as a reliable investment for wealth preservation, particularly during periods of economic volatility.