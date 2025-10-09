Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price In Lucknow Today: Investors Book Profits After Record Rally

Gold Price In Lucknow Today: Investors Book Profits After Record Rally

Market analysts attribute the correction to profit-booking following a four-day rally, coupled with the easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices softened on Thursday as investors took profits after the yellow metal reached record levels in domestic markets. On MCX, December gold futures tumbled by Rs 1,098, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 1,22,111 per 10 grams, retreating from Wednesday’s record of Rs 1,23,450 per 10 grams. Silver futures also declined by Rs 1,008, or 0.67 per cent, closing at Rs 1,48,847 per kilogram after hitting Rs 1,50,282 per kilogram.

Internationally, Comex gold futures fell 0.34 per cent to $4,056.85 per ounce, while silver futures slipped 1.17 per cent to $48.42 per ounce. Market analysts attribute the correction to profit-booking following a four-day rally, coupled with the easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said, “Gold prices pulled back on Thursday after a four-day rally that took the metal above $4,000 per ounce, amid profit-taking, as the first step toward a peace deal between Israel and Hamas eased demand for safe-haven assets.”

Global and US Factors Driving Market Movements

The downward correction comes amid significant global developments. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of his 20-point peace plan after talks in Egypt. Meanwhile, the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting revealed widespread support for cutting interest rates, though the exact number of future cuts remains uncertain.

The US government shutdown, now on its ninth day, continues to keep the dollar soft, supporting gold and silver prices. Investors are expected to watch closely for remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which may indicate the central bank’s next steps on monetary policy. Market observers also noted that prolonged economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments could dictate further bullion movements in the coming days.

Gold Rates in Lucknow Today

In Lucknow, gold is trading at Rs 11,395 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 12,430 per gram for 24-karat (999) gold. With fluctuating global cues and domestic demand, gold continues to be viewed as a reliable investment for wealth preservation, particularly during periods of economic volatility.

Also read
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
BJP Finalizes List Of Probable Candidates For Bihar Assembly, Alakman To Give Final Approval
Breaking: Maulana Arrested In Bareilly For Inciting “I Love Mohammad” Slogans Amid Public Outcry
Thar Outlaws Try To Run Over Police, Smash Toll Barrier At Delwada Tole Plaza In Daring Escape Today
Clashes Erupt In Boston As Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Police On Hamas Attack Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget