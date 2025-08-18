Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Remains Steady, Compare Rates With Other Major Markets

Gold Price In Lucknow 18 August 2025: India, which trails only China as the largest consumer of gold, depends primarily on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a modest portion.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold rates in Lucknow remained steady on Monday, offering reassurance to buyers in the city amid a backdrop of international uncertainty. The current rate for 22-karat gold stands at Rs 9,290 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,133 per gram.

India, which trails only China as the largest consumer of gold, depends primarily on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a modest portion. Since gold is traded in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence local market prices. Additionally, import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and local state levies further determine the retail rates in various cities.

Safe Haven Appeal Remains Strong

Gold has a well-established reputation as a hedge against inflation, currency weakness, and broader economic risks. Yet, its value can shift rapidly in response to global cues such as investor sentiment, changes in bond yields, and policy updates from major economies. Market watchers highlight that although prices have been volatile in recent months, the current steadiness in Lucknow comes as welcome news for both investors and households.

With inflation concerns and uncertainty around global trade still in focus, experts believe Indian demand will remain resilient. The cultural significance of gold in weddings and festivals adds another layer of consistent support for the metal. Buyers in Lucknow, therefore, are likely to see continued interest in gold, both for personal use and as a safe-haven investment.

Pan-India Price Check

Across the country, gold maintained stability on Monday. Delhi reported Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,133 for 24-karat. Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata saw rates of Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,118 for 24-karat gold. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Indore posted slightly higher levels, with 22-karat at Rs 9,280 and 24-karat at Rs 10,123 per gram.

For Lucknow residents, today’s unchanged rates provide a sense of consistency in uncertain times. With global financial conditions fluctuating and Indian consumers preparing for the upcoming festive demand, gold is expected to remain a central part of both portfolios and households in the city.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rate
