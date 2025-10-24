Gold Price In Lucknow Jumps, Check Gold Rates Across Major Markets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold prices in Lucknow posted a modest uptick on Friday, extending a partial recovery that followed a week of choppy trading. The 24-karat variant was quoted at Rs 12,561 per gram, while 22-karat gold traded at Rs 11,515 per gram. The move higher came as investors absorbed a mix of global cues—softer bond yields, a marginally weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven demand—after several sessions of selling pressure.

India remains the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, and Lucknow’s market is no exception to the countrywide pattern of import dependence. Recycled gold contributes only a small portion of total supply, which leaves domestic rates vulnerable to international price swings and currency volatility. Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, any depreciation of the rupee makes imports costlier and tends to push local prices upwards for buyers in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere.

Local premiums in Lucknow also reflect import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and state-level levies that inflate the retail price of both bullion and jewellery relative to international benchmarks. These additional charges mean that even modest movements in the global spot price or the rupee-dollar exchange rate can produce noticeable changes in what consumers pay at the counter.

Global cues, investor behaviour and near-term outlook

On the international front, gold’s recent bounce has been influenced by a combination of factors: moves in government bond yields, speculation about central bank policy paths, and intermittent risk-off sentiment among investors. Lower yields tend to lower the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, while a softer dollar makes the metal more attractive to overseas buyers. These dynamics, together with concerns about slower global growth and geopolitical tensions, underpinned Friday’s relief rally.

Local traders in Lucknow noted that jewellery demand remains steady for the season, which provides a baseline of consumption even as investors and traders reposition their portfolios. Analysts said Friday’s small recovery suggested better buying interest from both retail and smaller institutional buyers who view occasional dips as an opportunity to add allocations to physical gold.

Market participants are also keeping an eye on macroeconomic indicators and central bank commentary for further direction. Elevated inflation expectations, any sign of looser monetary policy overseas, and continued geopolitical uncertainty would be supportive of higher gold prices in the medium term. Conversely, a sustained strengthening of the US dollar or a sharp rise in global bond yields could weigh on bullion.

Gold Rates Across India Today

In comparison with other metros, Lucknow’s rates are slightly higher than several southern and western cities; for instance, Chennai quotes 24-karat gold at Rs 12,589 per gram, while Delhi and Mumbai trade near Rs 12,546 per gram for the same purity. Kolkata recorded 24-karat at Rs 12,546 per gram and 22-karat at Rs 11,505. These regional variances reflect differing local premiums and transactional demand.

For consumers in Lucknow considering physical purchases, jewellers typically advise checking local premiums and confirming weight and hallmarking details. For investors seeking exposure via sovereign gold bonds or ETFs, tracking the international spot price and the rupee-dollar rate remains essential.

Despite the near-term volatility, gold continues to serve as a preferred hedge in Lucknow for those seeking long-term wealth preservation and protection against currency weakness and inflation. The tiny recovery on Friday signals that investor appetite has not entirely faded and that the metal could attract renewed interest if global macro conditions remain supportive.